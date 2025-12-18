Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Allows Third Party App Stores, Relaxes Payment Restrictions in Japan to Comply With MSCA Act

Apple Allows Third-Party App Stores, Relaxes Payment Restrictions in Japan to Comply With MSCA Act

Apple says users will be informed that refunds and support may not apply with non-Apple payments.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 14:20 IST
Apple Allows Third-Party App Stores, Relaxes Payment Restrictions in Japan to Comply With MSCA Act

All iOS apps in Japan will undergo Apple’s Notarisation checks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Developers can offer third-party payments besides Apple In-App Purchases
  • New child safety rules limit external payments in kids apps
  • iPhone users in Japan get browser and search engine choice screens
Advertisement

Apple has rolled out a series of changes to iOS and the App Store in Japan to meet the requirements of the country's Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA), which takes effect on December 18. The update introduces new rules around how apps can be distributed, how payments for digital goods are processed, and how users choose default services on their iPhone. Apple says it has added new safeguards to address security, privacy, and child safety risks as iOS opens up to more competition. 

Apple's iOS 26.2 Update Adds Third-Party App Store Support in Japan 

The company says it worked closely with Japanese regulators while implementing the MSCA and argues that the law strikes a better balance between competition and user protection than similar regulations in Europe. Developers in Japan can begin adopting the new app distribution, payment, and platform features immediately, with further guidance available through Apple's developer site, the company stated.

The updates are included in iOS 26.2, released on December 12, and apply only to iOS apps available in Japan. Under the revised rules, Apple will permit developers to distribute iOS apps through third-party app marketplaces alongside the App Store. These marketplaces must receive Apple's approval and comply with ongoing operational standards.

Unlike the European Union, Japan's law does not allow apps to be installed directly from websites, which Apple says helps limit security risks tied to uncontrolled distribution.

Apple will continue to apply its notarisation process to all apps, regardless of how they are distributed. This review uses automated tools and human checks to ensure apps work properly and are free from known malware or major security risks. Apple notes that Notarisation is narrower in scope than full App Store review and does not involve content moderation for apps distributed outside the App Store.

Payment rules for App Store apps in Japan are also changing. Developers can keep using Apple's In-App Purchase system, but they may now offer third-party payment services or redirect users to a website to complete transactions for digital goods and services.

Apple says that developers are required to display In-App Purchase alongside alternative payment methods and make it equally visible. When users choose a non-Apple payment option, Apple adds that it will clearly notify them that refunds and customer support may no longer be handled by Apple.

To support the new distribution and payment options, Apple has introduced an updated fee structure for iOS apps in Japan. Apps on the App Store will pay a commission of either 10 percent or 21 percent on digital sales, depending on eligibility for Apple's developer programs or subscription status. Transactions processed through Apple In-App Purchase will carry an additional 5 percent payment processing fee, the company added. 

Web-based purchases linked from apps will incur a 15 percent store services fee, or 10 percent for qualifying developers, Apple claims. Apps distributed through alternative marketplaces will pay a 5 percent Core Technology Commission. Apple states that the revised terms result in the same or lower fees for all developers compared to the previous system.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also outlined new measures aimed at reducing risks for younger users. Apps listed in the Kids category will be blocked from linking to external websites for purchases. For users under 18, apps that use alternative payment systems must include a parental approval step before transactions can proceed.

Apple claims that apps used by children under 13 will be prohibited from linking to websites for payments entirely. Age ratings will remain mandatory across all distribution channels, Apple added.

iOS 26.2 introduces several user-facing changes in Japan. During setup, iPhone users will now be asked to choose their default browser and search engine, rather than having Safari and Google Search preselected. Users can also set a preferred navigation app and select an alternative app marketplace as their default source for apps. Apple says these preferences can be modified later in the Settings app.

Apple is also expanding technical options for developers. Browser developers may use non-WebKit engines, provided they meet Apple's security and privacy criteria. Developers of voice-based conversational apps can request access to a new API that allows their apps to launch using the iPhone's side button instead of Siri.

The company claimed that it will consider requests for deeper access to iOS features but may reject them if they pose privacy or security risks.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple App Store, App Store, Apple, Japan, iOS, MSCA, DMA
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hogwarts Legacy Has Sold 40 Million Copies, Warner Bros. Games Announces

Related Stories

Apple Allows Third-Party App Stores, Relaxes Payment Restrictions in Japan to Comply With MSCA Act
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Review
  2. OnePlus 15s Visits BIS Certification Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Google's Pixel Phones Get a Second December Update With These Fixes
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Resemble This iPad Model When Unfolded
  5. OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Debuts at This Price
  6. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  7. Hogwarts Legacy Tops 40 Million Copies Sold
  8. OnePlus Watch Lite With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched: See Price
  9. Google Pay Brings Its First Co-Branded UPI-Powered Digital Credit Card
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra With Leica-Tuned Cameras Confirmed to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Truecaller Voicemail Feature Launched for Android Users in India With Transcription in 12 Regional Languages
  2. OpenAI Starts Reviewing Third-Party App Submissions for ChatGPT Integration
  3. Google Brings Opal, an AI-Powered Mini App Builder Tool to Gemini
  4. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Soon After Global Debut: Expected Specifications, Features
  5. CES 2026: Samsung to Unveil Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, Jet Bot Steam Ultra Robot Vacuum, and More
  6. Samsung Exynos 2600 Details Leak Ahead of Galaxy S26 Launch; Could Be Equipped With 10-Core CPU, AMD GPU
  7. Vivo Y50e 5G, Vivo Y50s 5G Appear on Google Play Console; Mysterious Vivo Phone Listed on Certification Site
  8. Nvidia to Reportedly Cut GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Production Amid Global RAM Shortage
  9. Apple Allows Third-Party App Stores, Relaxes Payment Restrictions in Japan to Comply With MSCA Act
  10. Hogwarts Legacy Has Sold 40 Million Copies, Warner Bros. Games Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »