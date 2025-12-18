Apple has rolled out a series of changes to iOS and the App Store in Japan to meet the requirements of the country's Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA), which takes effect on December 18. The update introduces new rules around how apps can be distributed, how payments for digital goods are processed, and how users choose default services on their iPhone. Apple says it has added new safeguards to address security, privacy, and child safety risks as iOS opens up to more competition.

Apple's iOS 26.2 Update Adds Third-Party App Store Support in Japan

The company says it worked closely with Japanese regulators while implementing the MSCA and argues that the law strikes a better balance between competition and user protection than similar regulations in Europe. Developers in Japan can begin adopting the new app distribution, payment, and platform features immediately, with further guidance available through Apple's developer site, the company stated.

The updates are included in iOS 26.2, released on December 12, and apply only to iOS apps available in Japan. Under the revised rules, Apple will permit developers to distribute iOS apps through third-party app marketplaces alongside the App Store. These marketplaces must receive Apple's approval and comply with ongoing operational standards.

Unlike the European Union, Japan's law does not allow apps to be installed directly from websites, which Apple says helps limit security risks tied to uncontrolled distribution.

Apple will continue to apply its notarisation process to all apps, regardless of how they are distributed. This review uses automated tools and human checks to ensure apps work properly and are free from known malware or major security risks. Apple notes that Notarisation is narrower in scope than full App Store review and does not involve content moderation for apps distributed outside the App Store.

Payment rules for App Store apps in Japan are also changing. Developers can keep using Apple's In-App Purchase system, but they may now offer third-party payment services or redirect users to a website to complete transactions for digital goods and services.

Apple says that developers are required to display In-App Purchase alongside alternative payment methods and make it equally visible. When users choose a non-Apple payment option, Apple adds that it will clearly notify them that refunds and customer support may no longer be handled by Apple.

To support the new distribution and payment options, Apple has introduced an updated fee structure for iOS apps in Japan. Apps on the App Store will pay a commission of either 10 percent or 21 percent on digital sales, depending on eligibility for Apple's developer programs or subscription status. Transactions processed through Apple In-App Purchase will carry an additional 5 percent payment processing fee, the company added.

Web-based purchases linked from apps will incur a 15 percent store services fee, or 10 percent for qualifying developers, Apple claims. Apps distributed through alternative marketplaces will pay a 5 percent Core Technology Commission. Apple states that the revised terms result in the same or lower fees for all developers compared to the previous system.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also outlined new measures aimed at reducing risks for younger users. Apps listed in the Kids category will be blocked from linking to external websites for purchases. For users under 18, apps that use alternative payment systems must include a parental approval step before transactions can proceed.

Apple claims that apps used by children under 13 will be prohibited from linking to websites for payments entirely. Age ratings will remain mandatory across all distribution channels, Apple added.

iOS 26.2 introduces several user-facing changes in Japan. During setup, iPhone users will now be asked to choose their default browser and search engine, rather than having Safari and Google Search preselected. Users can also set a preferred navigation app and select an alternative app marketplace as their default source for apps. Apple says these preferences can be modified later in the Settings app.

Apple is also expanding technical options for developers. Browser developers may use non-WebKit engines, provided they meet Apple's security and privacy criteria. Developers of voice-based conversational apps can request access to a new API that allows their apps to launch using the iPhone's side button instead of Siri.

The company claimed that it will consider requests for deeper access to iOS features but may reject them if they pose privacy or security risks.