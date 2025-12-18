Technology News
  • Apple's App Store to Introduce Additional Ads Across Search Queries in 2026

Apple's App Store to Introduce Additional Ads Across Search Queries in 2026

Apple confirmed that the current ads will run in either the existing position or further down in search results.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ James Yarema

Advertisers can use their own keywords or use Apple’s suggestions to match their ads to relevant searches

Highlights
  • Existing search results ads will automatically be eligible for all ads
  • Currently, the App Store shows only one ad at the top of search results
  • Apple lets advertisers select a custom product page with a deep link
Apple is set to increase the number of ads that appear in the App Store search results. The Cupertino-based company revealed in an update shared on its Apple Ads website that it will introduce more ads starting next year to “expand opportunities” for advertisers within search. The ad format is confirmed to remain unchanged. Apple says that ads are shown for apps that are a good fit and irrelevant ones will be excluded from the ad auction.

Apple Says Advertisers Won't Be Able to Bid for Particular Ad Positions

The iPhone maker has announced that more ads will appear in App Store search results starting next year. Apple says this move will help give advertisers more opportunities to drive downloads from search results. Currently, the App Store shows sponsored ads for apps at the top of search results.

With the upcoming update, the ad format will remain unchanged, no matter where it appears in search results. It will use either the default or a custom product page, with the option to include a deep link. The company assured that the billing will also remain the same based on the chosen pricing model, cost per tap or cost per install.

The company says that advertisers and developers won't need to make any changes to their campaigns to get new positions. The existing search results ads will automatically be eligible for all available positions. However, advertisers and developers won't be able to choose or bid for a particular position.

Advertisers can use their own keywords or use Apple's suggestions to match their ads to relevant searches. The company touts over 60 percent average conversion rates for ads shown at the top of search results.

However, Apple says ad placement will be decided based on the keyword bid and how relevant the app is to the user's search. Even high bids won't guarantee visibility if the app doesn't match the search intent, as irrelevant ads are excluded from auctions entirely.

The company says that deep link support for search result ads is available on iPhones and iPads running iOS or iPadOS 18 or later.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
