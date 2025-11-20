Technology News
English Edition
  Apple's App Store Awards 2025 Finalists Include BandLab, HBO Max, Detail and More

Apple's App Store Awards 2025 Finalists Include BandLab, HBO Max, Detail and More

Apple 2025 App Store Award winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 11:01 IST
Apple's App Store Awards 2025 Finalists Include BandLab, HBO Max, Detail and More

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone App of the Year finalists include BandLab, LADDER and Tiimo.

Highlights
  • Apple announced the 45 finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards
  • For Apple Watch App of the Year, the finalists include GO Club and Strava
  • Finalists for the Apple Vision Pro App of the Year include Camo Studio
Apple on Thursday revealed the 2025 App Store Awards finalists, showcasing 45 standout apps and games across its 12 categories. The list includes the music creation app BandLab, Capybara Go, and Detail. Finalists for Apple Arcade Game of the Year include Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, while Fishing Haven is among the top picks for Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year. The nominees for Apple TV App of the Year include HBO Max and Super Farming Boy 4K. The winners will be selected from these finalists and announced soon.

Here Are the Apple 2025 App Store Awards Finalists

Apple, in a Newsroom post, announced the 45 finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards, highlighting top apps and games recognised for their design, innovation, user experience and cultural impact. The finalists span 12 categories across all major platforms, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

The iPhone App of the Year finalists include BandLab, LADDER and Tiimo. The BandLab assist musicians in recording and mixing tracks, while LADDER simplifies strength training with structured plans. Tiimo helps manage daily tasks and to-dos.

Finalists for iPhone Game of the Year include Capybara Go!, Pokémon TCG Pocket, and Thronefall. In the iPad App of the Year category, contenders are Detail, Graintouch and Structured. iPad Game of the Year nominees include DREDGE, Infinity Nikki, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

The contenders for Mac Game of the Year category include Assassin's Creed Shadows, Cyberpunk 2077, and Neva. In the Apple Arcade Game of the Year category, the contenders include Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, PGA TOUR Pro Golf, and WHAT THE CLASH?.

The nominees for the Apple Vision Pro App of the Year include Camo Studio, D-Day, and Explore POV, while Fishing Haven, Gears & Goo, and Porta Nubi are included in the Vision Pro Game category.

For Apple Watch App of the Year, the finalists are GO Club, Pro Camera by Moment, and Strava.
Apple TV App of the Year nominees include HBO Max, PBS KIDS Video, and Super Farming Boy 4K.

Finally, in the Cultural Impact category, Apple has shortlisted Art of Fauna, A Space for the Unbound, Be My Eyes, Chants of Sennaar, despelote, Focus Friend, Is This Seat Taken?, Retro, StoryGraph, Venba, Whoscall, and Yuka.

The Cupertino company has confirmed that the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We're thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe,” said Carson Oliver, Apple's Head of App Store Worldwide. “Their commitment to excellence is an inspiration, resulting in experiences that empowered users to tap into their creativity, achieve more through technical innovations, and discover new adventures through the world of gameplay", he added.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
Apple's App Store Awards 2025 Finalists Include BandLab, HBO Max, Detail and More
