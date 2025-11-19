Google has announced its Best of Play 2025 awards for the best apps and games on the Play Store in India in 2025. The US-based tech giant has lauded apps and games that were built on “deep local and cultural connections”, while also integrating artificial intelligence (AI) elements, the company said in a blog post. The overall Best App of 2025 in India was awarded to District: Movies Events Dining, which is owned by Zomato. Meanwhile, the Android Best Game of 2025 on the Play Store in the country was CookieRun India: Running Game.

Google Play's Best of 2025 Apps and Games in India

The Mountain View-based tech giant, in a blog post, announced the Google Play Best of 2025 Apps and Games awards. Zomato-owned ticketing platform, District: Movies Events Dining, was awarded the Best App in India in 2025. Meanwhile, the Best Hidden Gem app of the year was Toonsutra, which is a webtoon and manga app. Daily Planner, a journaling platform, received the title of the Best Everyday Essential app.

Google Play's Best of Play 2025 awards were announced on Tuesday

Photo Credit: Google

Edits, an Instagram app, was the Best for Fun Android app in India in 2025 on the Google Play Store, while invideo AI: AI Video Generator was awarded the Best app for Personal Growth. The company said that AI is “becoming foundational” to apps in India, as 69 percent of the users in the country claimed to have had their “first interaction with AI” via an app on their Android device.

On the other hand, Instamart was the top trending app in the shopping category. Meanwhile, Seekho: Short Learning Videos and Adobe Firefly: AI Generator topped the trending list in 2025 in India in the education and art and design categories on Google Play Store, respectively.

Coming to Google Play's Best of 2025 Games in the country, CookieRun India was awarded the Best Game title, while Kamla, a horror survival game, received the Best Indie Game title. CookieRun India was also the Best Pick Up and Play game on Google Play Store in 2025. Best Made in India game and Best Multi-Device game were Real Cricket Swipe and Disney Speedstorm, respectively. In the multiplayer category, 8 Pool Fever topped the list.

CookieRun India became the Best Game on Google Play Store in 2025

Photo Credit: Google

Price of Persia: Lost Crown, Free Fire Max, Dredge, and Whiteout Survival won the Google Play's Best of 2025 awards in Best Story, Best Ongoing, Best on Play Pass, and Best for Google Play Games on PC categories, respectively. Google also highlighted that the Google Play and Android ecosystem helped in creating 3.5 million jobs in India, adding more than Rs. 4 lakh crore in revenue to the country's economy.