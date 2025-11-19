Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Play Best of 2025: District by Zomato, CookieRun Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India

Google Play Best of 2025: District by Zomato, CookieRun Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India

Instamart was the top trending shopping app in India in 2025.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 15:16 IST
Google Play Best of 2025: District by Zomato, CookieRun Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India

Photo Credit: Google

Various AI apps were listed as part of the Google Play's Best of Play 2025 awards

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Free Fire Max became the Best Ongoing game in India in 2025 on Play Store
  • CookieRun India won two titles in the Best of Play 2025 awards
  • invideo AI: AI Video Generator was the Best app for Personal Growth
Advertisement

Google has announced its Best of Play 2025 awards for the best apps and games on the Play Store in India in 2025. The US-based tech giant has lauded apps and games that were built on “deep local and cultural connections”, while also integrating artificial intelligence (AI) elements, the company said in a blog post. The overall Best App of 2025 in India was awarded to District: Movies Events Dining, which is owned by Zomato. Meanwhile, the Android Best Game of 2025 on the Play Store in the country was CookieRun India: Running Game.

Google Play's Best of 2025 Apps and Games in India

The Mountain View-based tech giant, in a blog post, announced the Google Play Best of 2025 Apps and Games awards. Zomato-owned ticketing platform, District: Movies Events Dining, was awarded the Best App in India in 2025. Meanwhile, the Best Hidden Gem app of the year was Toonsutra, which is a webtoon and manga app. Daily Planner, a journaling platform, received the title of the Best Everyday Essential app.

google play best of play 2025 inline Google Play Best of Play 2025

Google Play's Best of Play 2025 awards were announced on Tuesday
Photo Credit: Google

 

Edits, an Instagram app, was the Best for Fun Android app in India in 2025 on the Google Play Store, while invideo AI: AI Video Generator was awarded the Best app for Personal Growth. The company said that AI is “becoming foundational” to apps in India, as 69 percent of the users in the country claimed to have had their “first interaction with AI” via an app on their Android device.

On the other hand, Instamart was the top trending app in the shopping category. Meanwhile, Seekho: Short Learning Videos and Adobe Firefly: AI Generator topped the trending list in 2025 in India in the education and art and design categories on Google Play Store, respectively.

Coming to Google Play's Best of 2025 Games in the country, CookieRun India was awarded the Best Game title, while Kamla, a horror survival game, received the Best Indie Game title. CookieRun India was also the Best Pick Up and Play game on Google Play Store in 2025. Best Made in India game and Best Multi-Device game were Real Cricket Swipe and Disney Speedstorm, respectively. In the multiplayer category, 8 Pool Fever topped the list.

google play best of play games 2025 inline Google Play Best of Play 2025

CookieRun India became the Best Game on Google Play Store in 2025
Photo Credit: Google

 

Price of Persia: Lost Crown, Free Fire Max, Dredge, and Whiteout Survival won the Google Play's Best of 2025 awards in Best Story, Best Ongoing, Best on Play Pass, and Best for Google Play Games on PC categories, respectively. Google also highlighted that the Google Play and Android ecosystem helped in creating 3.5 million jobs in India, adding more than Rs. 4 lakh crore in revenue to the country's economy.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Play Best of 2025, Google Play Store, Top Android Apps, Top Android Games, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Sony Announces Black Friday Sale in India, PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount
Google Play Best of 2025: District by Zomato, CookieRun Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  2. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  3. Poco F8 Ultra Design, Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Details
  4. PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount in India During Sony's Black Friday Sale
  5. Cloudflare Explains Why X, ChatGPT, Canva and Other Websites Went Down
  6. Vivo V60e Review
  7. Google Play Best of 2025: Here Are the Top Apps and Games in India
  8. Apple Announces New Annual and Monthly AppleCare+ Plans in India
  9. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  10. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Cloudflare Explains How Configuration Change Took Down 20 Percent of the Internet
  2. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, MDM Support and IP69K Rating: Availability, Features
  3. Google Play Best of 2025: District by Zomato, CookieRun Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India
  4. Wobble One Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  5. Sony Announces Black Friday Sale in India, PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount
  6. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Listed on 3C Website, Could Support Faster Charging Than Samsung Galaxy S26
  7. Crypto Market Tests Crucial Support as Bitcoin’s Price Rises Above $90,000
  8. Apple’s New N1 Wireless Chip Reportedly Rivals Android Flagships in Real-World Wi-Fi Speeds
  9. Smartphones Could Get Even More Expensive Next Year Amid Rising Component Costs, Xiaomi President Warns
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Design, Key Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Specifications Ahead of Global Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »