Apple recently released the iOS 18.2 Developer beta 2 update which reportedly included a new feature that enabled users to share the location of lost or misplaced items with third parties such as airlines. The Cupertino-based tech giant has now confirmed the arrival of this feature which is dubbed Share Item Location. It is said to have been rolled out in most regions worldwide with the iOS 18.2 Public beta update and will be available to all users with the public release of iOS 18.2.

Share Item Location in iOS 18.2 Public Beta 1

In a newsroom post, Apple announced that the new Share Item Location feature leverages its Find My network to help users locate and recover lost or misplaced items. It uses Bluetooth to track down the missing devices and report their ballpark location back to the owner. Apple says its new feature also works with the Apple AirTag and other compatible Find My accessories.

Users can generate a Share Item Location link for the item marked as lost in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, which can then be shared with a trusted person or an airline employee. It redirects to a website with an interactive map which can be accessed by them on any platform, not just on an Apple device. The iPhone maker says that the website will automatically update when a new location is available and will show a timestamp of the most recent update.

To protect user privacy, Apple has also placed some limitations around the new feature. For starters, recipients will be required to authenticate their identity through the Apple Account or partner email address in order to view the link. Additionally, its access will be limited to a small number of people.

To make it work, Apple says it has partnered with more than 15 airlines globally which will introduce its support over the coming months. This includes Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic, which will accept Find My item locations as part of their customer service process for the location of lost items. Furthermore, SITA, an air transport technology company will also develop support for the Share Item Location feature into WorldTracer — a baggage-tracing system which is claimed to be used by over 500 airlines and ground handlers at more than 2,800 airports around the world.