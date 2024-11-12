iQOO 13 is set to launch in India next month, and the company has started to reveal details of its upcoming high-end smartphone that is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a customisable Halo Light feature. The iQOO 13 was launched in China last month, and the handset is expected to debut with the same specifications in global markets. Now, the company has revealed that the iQOO 13 will be available in India in two colour options.

iQOO 13 Colour Options Revealed

On Tuesday, the company revealed that the iQOO 13 will be available in a Nardo Grey variant in India. The Chinese smartphone maker previously announced that the iQOO 13 would arrive in India on December 3 and would be available in the Legend Edition colourway, which features a white rear panel with three colour accents. It sports a design that is identical to the model that was launched in China last month.

iQOO 13 will be launched in India in Nardo Grey (left) and Legend Edition colourways

Photo Credit: iQOO India

As of now, the company has confirmed that the iQOO 13 will be available in India in Nardo Grey and Legend Edition colourways. In China, the smartphone is also available in two other colourways — Isle of Man and Track Edition (translated from Chinese) — but it is currently unclear whether these colour options will make their way to global markets, including India.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

iQOO 13 is expected to debut in India with the same specifications as the model that was launched in China last month, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a dedicated Q2 gaming chipset, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

For photos and videos, the iQOO 13 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQOO 13 is equipped with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has a customisable “Energy Halo” LED light around the rear camera island, with support for multiple dynamic effects and colour combinations. The phone has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO 13 is equipped with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has a customisable "Energy Halo" LED light around the rear camera island, with support for multiple dynamic effects and colour combinations. The phone has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, and packs a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.