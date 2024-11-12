Technology News
iQOO 13 Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on December 3

iQOO 13 is confirmed to arrive in India next month, and it will be available in two out of four colourways launched in China.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 November 2024 18:16 IST
iQOO 13 Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on December 3

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 was launched in China in Nardo Grey (pictured) and three other colourways

  • iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 3
  • It will be sold in India in Nardo Grey, Legend Edition colourways
  • The iQOO 13 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip
iQOO 13 is set to launch in India next month, and the company has started to reveal details of its upcoming high-end smartphone that is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a customisable Halo Light feature. The iQOO 13 was launched in China last month, and the handset is expected to debut with the same specifications in global markets. Now, the company has revealed that the iQOO 13 will be available in India in two colour options.

iQOO 13 Colour Options Revealed

On Tuesday, the company revealed that the iQOO 13 will be available in a Nardo Grey variant in India. The Chinese smartphone maker previously announced that the iQOO 13 would arrive in India on December 3 and would be available in the Legend Edition colourway, which features a white rear panel with three colour accents. It sports a design that is identical to the model that was launched in China last month.

iqoo 13 colours inline iqoo 13

iQOO 13 will be launched in India in Nardo Grey (left) and Legend Edition colourways
Photo Credit: iQOO India

 

As of now, the company has confirmed that the iQOO 13 will be available in India in Nardo Grey and Legend Edition colourways. In China, the smartphone is also available in two other colourways — Isle of Man and Track Edition (translated from Chinese) — but it is currently unclear whether these colour options will make their way to global markets, including India.

iQOO 13 Specifications (Expected)

iQOO 13 is expected to debut in India with the same specifications as the model that was launched in China last month, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a dedicated Q2 gaming chipset, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

For photos and videos, the iQOO 13 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQOO 13 is equipped with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has a customisable “Energy Halo” LED light around the rear camera island, with support for multiple dynamic effects and colour combinations. The phone has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the iQOO 13 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, and packs a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Namechain: The Next Major Project from the Creators of Ethereum Name Service, Explained

  1. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  2. Jio's 5G Network Can Extend Battery Life by 40 Percent, Claims Official
  3. iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned, Tipster Claims
  4. Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased
  5. NASA and ISRO Join Forces for NISAR Satellite Launch in 2025
  6. Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Bagheera OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Which is Better?
  9. Vivo Y18t Budget Smartphone Launched in India at This Price
