Apple is expected to launch the successor to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September next year. The next-generation iPhone model will mark 20 years of Apple's smartphone series. The tech giant is reportedly planning a major design overhaul for the 20th anniversary iPhone model, similar to the iPhone X, which was unveiled in 2017. Leaks suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant will bring a curved display to the handset. Now, a report highlights that the smartphone will launch next year with a new camera sensor, which might replace the 48-megapixel sensor of this year's Pro model.

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Ice Universe has shared new details about the Cupertino-based tech giant's rumoured 20th anniversary iPhone. The leaker referred to the smartphone as the iPhone 20 Pro, hinting that Apple might abandon its current sequential naming scheme, similar to the strategy the company adopted for the 10th anniversary model, namely the iPhone X. Further, the iPhone 20 Pro will reportedly be equipped with a new camera sensor. The smartphone is said to feature a 17nm logic process in the primary camera on the back.

This comes shortly after a purported hands-on video showing the cover glass of Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone model surfaced online. The video suggests that the rumoured iPhone 20 Pro will be equipped with a 3D Quad-Curved Glass cover over its display. The handset might retain the rounded-corner design. However, the glass cover of this year's model might curve into the smartphone's metal mid-frame.

Two markings were spotted on top of the iPhone 20 Pro's 3D Quad-Curved Glass cover that could belong to the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls and other suite of sensors. It is also shown to sport a relatively small Dynamic Island, which suggests that Apple could place the Face ID sensor in the top-left corner under the display, similar to its predecessor.

Earlier leaks also suggest that the iPhone 20 Pro will be launched next year with a redesigned mid-frame. The tech giant is reportedly planning to remove the Action Button. However, the functionalities of the Action Button could be integrated into the Camera Control button. A single tap is said to open the camera app. Meanwhile, a longer press will reportedly trigger the assigned Action Button feature.