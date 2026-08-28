Apple has reportedly made its Transit feature available in Apple Maps in India, and Gadgets 360 independently verified the rollout. Transit lets users access public transport directions, including departure times, connections, and fares for supported services. It also offers information on nearby departures and major transit lines. The Cupertino-based tech giant has not announced the India rollout officially at the time of writing, and India is still absent from the company's public list of regions where Transit is available.

Apple Maps Transit Now Available in India

Gadgets 360 independently verified Transit's availability in India after Aaron Perris, a MacRumors contributing researcher, reported the change in a post on X. Apple has not yet announced the India rollout of the feature.

Transit in Apple Maps provides public transport directions for supported services, with users able to view departure and arrival times, connections and, in some regions, fare information.

Apple Maps can also display service disruptions and the locations of buses and trains in real time. Users can receive alerts as they approach their stop and check nearby departures through the Transit Nearby option.

The Transit feature also lets users plan trips around a specific departure or arrival time and pin frequently used transit lines for easier access. A dedicated Transit map mode shows major transit lines.

Transit payments are also supported in some regions and with select transport systems. Depending on the system, users can pay through Apple Pay, add a compatible transit card to Apple Wallet or use the transport operator's app.

At the time of writing, India is still missing from Apple's public Transit availability page, although Gadgets 360 verified that the feature is available in Apple Maps in the country.

Earlier this year, iOS 27 also brought changes to Apple Maps, including an enhanced Flyover experience that combines aerial imagery with AI for more detailed city views. Apple also introduced Local Lists in the US, which curates recommendations for restaurants, family-friendly places and other spots based on local trends.