Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Launched on Windows to Replace iTunes on PC

Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Launched on Windows to Replace iTunes on PC

After the move, Apple iTunes for Windows is only needed to access audiobooks and podcasts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 February 2024 15:44 IST
Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Launched on Windows to Replace iTunes on PC

Photo Credit: Brett Jordan/Unsplash

Windows PC users will require Windows 10 or later to use the standalone Apple apps

Highlights
  • Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices were previewed in January 2023
  • The firm is reportedly making the move to reduce the reliance on iTunes
  • Apple Music app on Windows will let users listen to their iTunes library
Advertisement

Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices have officially been launched on Windows. These standalone apps were first previewed by the company in January 2023. After remaining in the testing phase for a year, the Cupertino-based tech giant has now removed the Preview tags from these apps and is letting users download them for their PCs. This move was reportedly made to reduce the reliance of users on iTunes, which previously acted as a one-stop shop for the combined functionalities of these apps, bar the streaming services.

A Support page of Apple now highlights that users with Windows 10 or later can now access these dedicated apps. Apple Music allows users to listen to and manage their iTunes library, access iTunes purchases, and get access to Apple's streaming service. Similarly, Apple TV enables people to watch movies, documentaries, and TV series from their iTunes library, as well as offers the Apple TV+ streaming service. Apple Devices, on the other hand, helps update, back up, restore, and manage their iPhone and iPad devices, as well as let them sync content from PC.

The Apple apps for Windows support x86-based PCs running on Windows 10 or Windows 11. However, if users do not have the required operating system, they can continue to use iTunes. Further, those downloading the dedicated apps must download all three of them, as downloading just one or two will prompt a message to download the remaining apps first. Once all the apps have been downloaded, iTunes will only offer access to audiobooks and podcasts. The iPhone maker has also urged users to not delete their iTunes app as both Apple Music and Apple TV apps read the content of the iTunes library.

As per reports, Apple decided to split iTunes to mirror how the apps work on Mac. The dedicated apps also offer a more streamlined interface and recently added features that might be missing in the older app. Further, this also allows the tech giant to expand its streaming services to Windows users.

Separately, Apple researchers recently released an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image editing tool called MGIE (MLLM Guided Image Editing), which is capable of editing images using simple text prompts. As per the preprint paper, it is capable of making Photoshop-style edits, global optimisation, and local edits.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Music, Apple TV, iTunes, Apple, Windows
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $46,000 Mark, Most Cryptocurrencies Mint Profits

Related Stories

Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Launched on Windows to Replace iTunes on PC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Ransom Attack Payments Hit Record $1 Billion in 2023: Chainalysis
  2. EPFO to Halt Claims Made via Paytm Payments Bank Following RBI Restrictions
  3. iOS 17.4 Public Beta Removes Support for Progressive Web Apps on iPhone in Europe: Report
  4. Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Launched on Windows to Replace iTunes on PC
  5. Lenovo Reportedly Plans to Unveil Transparent Laptop at MWC 2024; Design Renders Leak
  6. Moto G04 India Launch Date Set for February 15; Confirmed to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $46,000 Mark, Most Cryptocurrencies Mint Profits
  8. PhonePe's Indus Appstore Set to Launch in India on February 21, to Be Available in 12 Local Languages
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Leaked Design Renders Show Colour Options
  10. Bhakshak, Captain Miller, The Marvels and More: Here Are the Top OTT Releases This Week to Binge Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »