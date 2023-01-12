Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows are soon going to arrive in Microsoft Store. Microsoft has previously, in October 2022, announced to bring Apple TV and Apple Music for users on Windows. The preview of both the Apple apps has been spotted, hinting at the latest development. Both Apple Music and Apple TV have been spotted with a third app called Apple Devices app to manage Apple devices like iPhones, iPods, iPads, and others. Earlier, dedicated Apple TV and Apple Music apps were not available on Windows.

According to a report by The Verifier via MacRumors, the preview versions of Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices for Windows apps are now available on the Microsoft Store. As of now, users could access ‌Apple Music‌ on Windows via the web or Apple's iTunes, while Apple TV+ was only accessible via the web. In the app description, Apple has reportedly mentioned that since these are preview versions of these apps, "not all features may work."

As per the report, the Apple Devices app will enable to manage and sync of devices like iPods and iPads on Windows. These functionalities are currently handled by iTunes on Windows and Finder on Mac.

Additionally, Apple has reportedly also mentioned that upon downloading these apps on Windows, users will be unable to use iTunes, which will make audiobooks and podcasts inaccessible until the user uninstalls the preview apps. Notably, only selected users are currently able to install these preview versions of Apple TV, Music, and Apple Devices apps on Windows, as per the report. However, the company is expected to roll out the stable version soon. To download any of these apps, the user's laptop or PC must be running Windows 11 version 22621.0 or higher.

Earlier in October 2022, Apple had increased the prices of Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription around the world, including the US and the UK. However, in India, it remains the same at Rs. 99 per month for individual users and Rs. 149 per month for a family with up to six members. The price of the individual user plan in the US used to be $9.99 per month (approximately Rs. 825), which was increased to $10.99 (approximately Rs. 908). In the UK, the price of Apple Music has risen from 9.99 GBP (approximately Rs. 940) and 14.99 GPB (approximately Rs. 1,490) for the individual and family plans, respectively, to 10.99 GBP (approximately Rs. 1,030) and 16.99 GBP (approximately Rs. 1,680), respectively.

