iOS 17.2 RC and macOS Sonoma 14.2 RC are now rolling out to users on the public beta update channel. These release candidate beta versions of Apple's upcoming operating systems for iPhone and Mac computers will bring new features and functionality — including the Journal app on iOS and Contact Key Verification for iMessage. Meanwhile iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models will gain support for Qi2 chargers, but Apple Music does not include support for collaborative playlists on the latest RC version.

Apple's release notes for the latest iOS 17.2 RC confirm that the Journal app — designed to help users start journaling their experiences regularly — will make its way to the final version. It was present on previous beta versions and Gadgets 360 recently spent some time with the app, which uses machine learning to prompt you to add journal entries. Apple says that journal entries are encrypted, can be protected via Face ID or Touch ID, and sync securely via iCloud.

iOS 17.2 RC is now rolling out to beta testers

iOS 17.2 RC and macOS Sonoma 14.2 RC also bring new features to the Messages app. These include a new catch-up arrow in the top-right corner of the screen that allows users to quickly navigate to the first unread message, as well as he ability to add stickers to a message via a context menu. Apple will also let you customise your Memoji with additional physical attributes, while the Sensitive Content Warning feature will also protect you from nudity in stickers.

A new security feature coming to Messages called Contact Key Verification will help users remain aware that they are chatting with their intended recipients. Apple says it will provide Contact Verification Codes and automated alerts for users facing "extraordinary digital threats" — similar features are available on apps like Signal and WhatsApp.

Some hardware-related improvements are also coming to Apple's devices. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series of smartphones gain support for Qi2 chargers, while bugs related to wireless charging in some vehicles have been ironed out, according to the company. iOS 17.2 also adds support for a "Default Alerts" setting under Settings > Sounds & Haptics that allows you to set a default notification tone for apps on your iPhone.

Apple Music is gaining two new features — a favourite songs playlist and the ability disable the use of listening history while using a specific Focus mode. However, it appears that Apple has not included the Collaborative Playlists feature on the iOS 17.2 RC, even though it was present on previous beta versions.

Other features in iOS 17.2 RC update include the ability to AirDrop boarding passes, movie tickets, and some passes. Users can also access and log health data using Siri, set a new digital clock widget in StandBy mode, and use new Weather app features and AutoFill features, according to the company.

While Apple hasn't revealed when it plans to roll out the stable versions of iOS 17.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.2 to users, these updates are expected to arrive later this month. The release candidate versions are essentially the same builds that are rolled out to customers, so users can expect to see the same features to be available on their devices when the updates arrive in the coming days or weeks.

