Telegram is working on releasing a visionOS app that will allow users to access the messaging app on the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset next year, and the app's founder has revealed how the app will appear on Apple's first spatial computer. Users will be able to access their chats via a translucent interface and dictate messages — or type them using a virtual keyboard. The app will also be able to display media like videos that appear in am immersive view.

In a video posted to his channel on Tuesday, Telegram Founder Pavel Durov showed off the first concept of the app on visionOS. While Apple showed off a few examples of app's running on the Apple Vision Pro at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023), this is one of the first detailed examples of an app running on Apple's upcoming operating system for the mixed reality headset.

Photo Credit: Pavel Durov

The video shared by Durov begins with the visionOS app list, showing the Telegram icon that is highlighted with an animation when it is selected — this is expected to be standard behaviour for apps on visionOS when it is available to customers next year.

The app demo shows Telegram for visionOS with a left-aligned list of chats in the app, and selecting a window will open it on the right. You can send messages via Siri, or use the default virtual keyboard available in visionOS. The demo shows three-dimensional animated stickers and emoji reactions, but it's unclear whether the final version will include these animations as they appear to take over most of the display.

Telegram for visionOS will also support media such as videos, and tapping on a video will open it in an immersive view that dims the rest of the interface while the media is playing. The app will also let you view stories, located at the top left corner of the screen. Meanwhile, the demo shows small icons for profile and calls sections, but they aren't shown in the video. More details on Telegram for visionOS are expected to be available closer to the release of the app — Apple's mixed reality headset is expected to go on sale in the US in early 2024.

