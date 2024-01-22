Technology News

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Air Alleged CAD Renders Surface Online; Shows New Camera Design

iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display seems to have a similar design language to the existing 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 January 2024 15:19 IST
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Air Alleged CAD Renders Surface Online; Shows New Camera Design

Photo Credit: 91mobiles

12.9-inch iPad Air is expected to be powered by Apple's M2 chip

Highlights
  • 12.9-inch iPad Air appears to have a redesigned pill-shaped rear camera
  • Apple is planning to release the big 12.9-inch iPad Air around March
  • The current iPad Air has a circular camera cutout at the rear

iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display is said to be in the works. Apple is yet to announce any details about the new tablet, but ahead of it, a few CAD (computer-aided design) renders have leaked online offering a glimpse at the possible design of the iPad Air. The upcoming model seems to have a similar design language to the existing 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) with a slightly redesigned rear camera unit. It appears to feature a slim body, a Touch ID button, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

91Mobiles shared the CAD renders of the rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air. They suggest a slim body and an all-screen design for the tablet. It is seen with a speaker unit located on the top and bottom, a power button at the top, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The tablet seems to have a Touch ID button similar to the previous iPad Air models.

The 12.9-inch iPad Air appears to have a redesigned pill-shaped rear camera unit that protrudes from the rear. This new design resembles the rear camera unit of the iPhone X. The current iPad Air has a circular camera cutout at the rear.

Multiple sources have claimed that Apple is planning to release the larger 12.9-inch iPad Air around March this year. Beyond the bigger display size, the tablet is expected to be powered by Apple's M2 chip and could feature an OLED screen. The current iPad Air has a 10.9-inch display. The new larger-screened iPad Air would match the screen size of the iPad Pro display.

Besides the new iPad Air, Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Pro lineup featuring OLED displays by June. They could run on the latest M3 chip.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad Air, Apple, iPad Air Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Vision Pro Optimised Third-Party Apps to Include Zoom, Microsoft 365 Apps, More: Report
Samsung Bets Big on AI With Galaxy S24 Series, Sets New Benchmarks for Future Android Flagships

Related Stories

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Air Alleged CAD Renders Surface Online; Shows New Camera Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
  2. OnePlus Watch 2 Could Arrive at MWC 2024 With Wear OS
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Older Models Get BP, ECG Features in India
  4. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  5. Moto G Play (2024) With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched at This Price
  6. Moto G24 Price, Specifications Leaked; Could Get MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  8. Vivo G2 With 13-Megapixel Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chip Debuts: See Price
  9. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 First Look
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple 12.9-inch iPad Air Alleged CAD Renders Surface Online; Shows New Camera Design
  2. Apple Vision Pro Optimised Third-Party Apps to Include Zoom, Microsoft 365 Apps, More: Report
  3. Motorola Razr 2024 Foldable Render Leaked, Tipped to be Available in Classic Grey Colour
  4. Google Pixel 8 Series Minty Fresh Colourway Teased, to Launch on January 25
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses; Altcoins Solana, Cardano Follow Suit
  6. Moto G24 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked; MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  7. OnePlus 12 Price in India, Sale Date Leaked Ahead of January 23 Launch
  8. Google DeepMind Scientists Said to Be in Talks to Leave and Form AI Startup
  9. OnePlus Watch 2 Tipped to Launch at MWC 2024, Said to Run on Google's Wear OS
  10. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Lose Blood Oxygen Feature to Dodge US Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »