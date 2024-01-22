iPad Air with a 12.9-inch display is said to be in the works. Apple is yet to announce any details about the new tablet, but ahead of it, a few CAD (computer-aided design) renders have leaked online offering a glimpse at the possible design of the iPad Air. The upcoming model seems to have a similar design language to the existing 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) with a slightly redesigned rear camera unit. It appears to feature a slim body, a Touch ID button, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

91Mobiles shared the CAD renders of the rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air. They suggest a slim body and an all-screen design for the tablet. It is seen with a speaker unit located on the top and bottom, a power button at the top, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The tablet seems to have a Touch ID button similar to the previous iPad Air models.

The 12.9-inch iPad Air appears to have a redesigned pill-shaped rear camera unit that protrudes from the rear. This new design resembles the rear camera unit of the iPhone X. The current iPad Air has a circular camera cutout at the rear.

Multiple sources have claimed that Apple is planning to release the larger 12.9-inch iPad Air around March this year. Beyond the bigger display size, the tablet is expected to be powered by Apple's M2 chip and could feature an OLED screen. The current iPad Air has a 10.9-inch display. The new larger-screened iPad Air would match the screen size of the iPad Pro display.

Besides the new iPad Air, Apple is expected to unveil a new iPad Pro lineup featuring OLED displays by June. They could run on the latest M3 chip.

