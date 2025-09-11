Blinkit announced that it will deliver the iPhone 17 series to Indian buyers in 10 minutes once the devices go on sale. The newly launched lineup, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, will all be delivered by the Zomato-owned hyperlocal delivery platform. The company said that the deliveries will begin once the devices go on sale, starting September 19. Compared to all other purchasing methods, this would be the fastest way an individual can get one of the new iPhone 17 series models in their hands.

Blinkit Announces 10-Minute Delivery for iPhone 17 Models, but There's a Catch

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the quick-commerce platform announced its plans to deliver iPhone 17 series devices to buyers within 10 minutes. Blinkit highlighted that it will be providing the standard model, the iPhone Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max as part of its new campaign.

If you're wondering how much a new iPhone 17 can set you back financially, here are the numbers. The iPhone 17 starts at the price of Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The slimmer iPhone Air begins at the price of Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB model. Similarly, the iPhone 17 Pro in India starts at Rs. 1,34,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will cost individuals Rs. 1,49,900 for the 256GB models. For the full list of prices across different storage variants, you can check here.

While this will be one of the quickest ways to get your hands on the new iPhone on the launch day, it should be noted that the platform will likely not offer any exchange offers, which are generally available on traditional e-commerce platforms, offline retail stores, and on the Apple Store. Additionally, since Blinkit operates on hyperlocal dark stores instead of centralised warehouses, the number of stocks per area might also be very limited.

Regardless, this is a good opportunity for those who want the bragging rights of becoming one of the first in the country to hold the newly launched iPhone devices.