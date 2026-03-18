Amazon has introduced new 1-hour and 3-hour delivery options in the US, expanding its faster delivery services for everyday items and general merchandise. The move builds on its existing same-day delivery network and is aimed at enabling quicker access to frequently purchased products across multiple categories. The rollout covers a growing number of cities and towns and is positioned as part of Amazon's broader effort to shorten delivery timelines using its established logistics and fulfilment infrastructure.

Amazon Introduces Faster Delivery Options in the US

The company said that customers in the US can now order from a catalogue of more than 90,000 products for delivery within three hours. The selection includes household essentials such as paper products, cleaning supplies, health and beauty items, and over-the-counter medicines, along with categories like electronics, toys, clothing, and home goods. It also includes situational purchases such as children's car seats, humidifiers, and air mattresses.

Amazon said the service operates seven days a week and will expand to more locations. Customers can check availability through the “Get It Fast” page on its website. Eligible products are marked with labels such as “in 1 hour” or “in 3 hours”, and users can filter results accordingly. A dedicated storefront is also available in supported regions.

The 1-hour delivery option is currently available in hundreds of cities and towns across the US, including parts of Los Angeles, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Nashville, Houston, and Washington, D.C., as well as smaller cities such as Des Moines, Boise, and American Fork. The 3-hour delivery service is available in more than 2,000 cities and towns, including suburban areas such as Cornwall in Pennsylvania, Harrah in Oklahoma, and Arabi in Louisiana.

The e-commerce giant says Prime members pay $9.99 (roughly Rs. 900) for 1-hour delivery and $4.99 (roughly Rs. 400) for 3-hour delivery, compared to $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,800) and $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,400) for non-Prime customers. Prime membership includes free delivery on more than 300 million items across over 35 categories, including tens of millions eligible for same-day or next-day delivery, with standard same-day delivery remaining free on qualifying orders, Amazon added.

Amazon said the new options are supported by its existing same-day delivery infrastructure, introduced in 2015, which handles fulfilment and last-mile delivery through integrated facilities. The system uses predictive inventory placement to position frequently ordered items closer to customers.

The company added that it is testing a service called Amazon Now in select locations, offering delivery of everyday essentials and perishable groceries in around 30 minutes.