As part of Independence Day celebrations, many e-commerce platforms are hosting special discount sales. Alongside them, food and grocery delivery apps are also offering deals in the country. Popular food delivery platforms, like Zomato and Swiggy, are providing free food deliveries, while Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are offering up to 50 percent off on groceries, gadgets, and daily essentials. Zomato is offering its Gold membership for three months for Rs. 1.

Independence Day 2025: Best Discount on Popular Quick Commerce Platforms

Swiggy is offering a flat Rs. 179 off on select food orders, along with discounts of up to 60 percent and a minimum of Rs. 100 off on eligible orders. Meanwhile, Zomato is celebrating Independence Day with free delivery and a flat 50 percent discount on select items. It's also allowing users to join Zomato Gold for just Rs. 1 for three months.

Zomato Gold members will get free delivery on orders above Rs. 199 from restaurants within a 7KM range. It provides extra savings with up to 30 percent additional discount on top of existing offers at restaurants. Users can save up to 40 percent off on dine-in bills at select restaurants when booking and paying through the Zomato app.

Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart is running its Independence Day-themed Mega Freedom Sale, offering up to 50 percent off on cleaning supplies and up to 85 percent off on electronics and mobile phones. Customers can also get up to 75 percent off on home and kitchen products and up to 70 percent discount on beauty and personal care items. Shoppers can also avail additional discounts and cashback on payments made via Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, HSBC cards, and Simpl.

Zepto is celebrating Independence Day by running an Azadi Special Deals across different product categories, including electronics and appliances, fashion and jewellery and cooking essentials. Blinkit is providing free delivery on select items. It is offering a movie voucher worth Rs. 100 on orders above Rs. 199. Both Blinkit and Zepto are providing payment-based discounts as well.

Zepto and Zomato

The offers, discounts, and product prices available on platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, and others during Independence Day sales can differ depending on your city. Prices could vary due to factors such as vendor availability and regional pricing strategies. For instance, a discount available in Bengaluru might not be the same in Mumbai or Delhi.

Users are advised to compare prices and offers across multiple platforms before placing an order. Some items might be cheaper on competing apps, or you may find better cashback or bank-specific discounts elsewhere.