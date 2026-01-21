Technology News
Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor

Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal said he has recently been drawn towards new ideas that involve higher levels of risk, experimentation and exploration.

By IANS | Updated: 21 January 2026 19:43 IST
Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor

Deepinder Goyal has resigned from his position with effect from February 1

Highlights
  • Eternal Limited announced a major leadership change on Wednesday
  • The company's CEO Deepinder Goyal will depart the firm on February 1
  • Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa will take over as Eternal CEO
Zomato's parent firm Eternal Limited on Wednesday announced a major leadership change, with its CEO Deepinder Goyal resigning from his position with effect from February 1, 2026. The company said Albinder Dhindsa, who is currently the CEO of Blinkit, will take over as the new chief executive.

In a letter addressed to the shareholders, Goyal said he has recently been drawn towards new ideas that involve higher levels of risk, experimentation and exploration.

He explained that such ideas are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal, which needs to stay focused and disciplined in its current business strategy.

“Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation,” he said.

“These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal,” Goyal added.

He added that If these ideas belonged inside Eternal's strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company.

Last week, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha joined gig workers in celebrating a victory for their “safety, dignity and work conditions” as the government directed food delivery and quick-commerce platforms to do away with rigid “10-minute delivery” commitments.

In a video message, Chadha said that it is a memorable day for gig workers as the Central government has struck down the private companies' “10-minute delivery” branding. “I want to thank the Central government for intervening in the matter,” said Chadha, describing the cruelty linked to “10-minute delivery” as real.

He said the promise of “10-minute delivery” adds to the mental stress of delivery workers and forces them to drive dangerously to meet the deadline, endangering other road users.

Earlier, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked major food delivery and quick-commerce platforms to do away with rigid '10-minute' delivery time commitments, stressing that the safety of delivery partners must come before speed.

Mandaviya held discussions with officials of Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato in Delhi, during which he advised them to remove strict delivery deadlines from their platforms and promotional material in the interest of delivery workers' safety.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI’s Real Test Is Whether It Reaches Beyond Big Tech: Report

  1. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  2. Apple Pay Could Soon Be Available in India With Tap-to-Pay Support: Report
  3. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G India Launch Gets Delayed
  5. Ram Charan's Peddi OTT Release Confirmed: What You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  7. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Debut With Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  9. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO: Here's Who Will Suceed Him
  10. Realme Neo 8 Pricing and Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of Launch
