Blinkit announced on Friday that it will now offer quick deliveries of powered spectacles from Lenskart in India. The service is presently accessible in a few major cities across the country and is expected to expand to additional regions over time. There are several frame options available in different colours. Currently, a limited number of power options are available from a preset dropdown menu. Earlier this year, the quick-commerce platform started quick deliveries of various Apple products, Xiaomi smartphones, Nokia feature phones, and computer peripherals.

Blinkit Begins Quick Delivery of Lenskart's Powered Spectacles

Blinkit founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) announced in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Friday that Blinkit now offers quick delivery of powered spectacles from Lenskart. He adds that the deliveries are completed in 10 minutes, like other products on the platform.

Dhindsa also said that customers do not need a prescription to place an order. They can open the Blinkit app, choose their lens power from the dropdown options, select their preferred colour, and proceed to checkout. The preset power options include -0.25, -0.5, -0.75, -1.0, and -1.5. The company did not specify if more power options will be available in the future.

Powered eyeglasses from Lenskart are currently available for a 10-minute delivery in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. The service is expected to gradually expand to other regions across India.

Blinkit began doorstep delivery of Airtel SIM cards in 10 minutes for a fee of Rs. 49 in select Indian cities in April. This service allows customers to activate their SIM with Aadhaar-based digital KYC, eliminating the need for paperwork. It supports both prepaid and postpaid plans and also allows number porting from other networks to Airtel.

Quick deliveries for HP and Apple laptops, as well as computer accessories from brands like Lenovo, Zebronics, MSI, and Canon, are also available via Blinkit in several Indian cities.