Jio also started its True 5G-powered Wi-Fi services at Maa Kamakhya Temple complex in Guwahati.

By ANI | Updated: 10 January 2023 17:42 IST
The CM said Jio is additionally investing over Rs. 2,500 crore to deploy True 5G network in Assam

Highlights
  • Jio True 5G services reached more Indian cities
  • Reliance Jio recently launched its 5G services across 10 cities
  • Users in Guwahati would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched Jio True 5G services at Guwahati in Assam at an event in the city.

Alongside its True 5G services that were launched in Guwahati, Jio also started its True 5G-powered Wi-Fi services at Maa Kamakhya Temple complex in Guwahati on Tuesday, according to a statement from the telecom firm.

The Chief Minister said apart from Jio's existing investment of Rs. 9,500 crore, the company is additionally investing over Rs 2,500 crore to deploy True 5G network in Assam.

Transformational benefits of True 5G were demonstrated to the chief minister, according to the statement. Among the benefits of True 5G, health care was the chosen sector for this demonstration.

Other than the launch, new solutions such as Jio Community Clinic medical kit, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)-based health care with JioGlass, Smart Healthcare Solutions like tele radiology, connected ambulance were showcased during the event, Jio said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, "I am happy to launch Jio's True 5G service in Guwahati. I believe True 5G has the power to democratise the health care infrastructure across the varied geography of Assam... It has a simple design and can wirelessly connect to a suite of medical devices over 5G. Healthcare workers with the help of specialist doctors can diagnose and treat patients in even the most remote locations of Assam."

The CM added, "My government is fully committed to aiding the speedy roll-out of 5G services in Assam. By implementing 5G-based health care solutions, we can fulfil our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission by building a Digital Health Ecosystem in the State of Assam."

Apart from their existing investment of Rs. 9,500 crore, the chief minister said, "Jio is additionally investing over Rs. 2,500 crore to deploy True 5G network in Assam and this shows their immense commitment towards our state's development. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of Assam."

According to the statement, Jio engineers were working round the clock to deliver True-5G benefits to every Indian so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen.

Starting January 10, Jio said its users in Guwahati and seven additional cities across four states of Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience unlimited data at over 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Jio, Reliance Jio, 5G, Jio True 5G
Government to Launch New PLI Scheme for IT Hardware: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 5G Unboxing and First Impressions: Upgrades Attract a Higher Price

