Copilot AI has been introduced on the Microsoft Launcher app for Android with the latest beta update released on May 27. The launcher app provides Android users a new and alternative home screen experience with features such as a customisable UI, personalised feed, quick view of documents and in-built sticky notes. The Copilot AI integration brings artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the launcher with multi-modal enhancements for content creation and quick response to search queries.

Microsoft Launcher gets Copilot AI

The Copilot AI integration was introduced on the Microsoft Launcher app version 6.240402.2.1139391. However, it is a beta build as of now, meaning only those who are enrolled in the beta program on the Google Play Store will be able to take advantage of Copilot AI's features.

The app's changelog states, “We're thrilled to enhance your Microsoft Launcher experience with the integration of Copilot right into your feed. This update brings your everyday Al companion closer to you”. It brings the following features:

Quick access - Microsoft says the new update enables access to Copilot with just a swipe, assisting users with content creation and answers to search queries. Generation capabilities - With Copilot, users can generate images and text via simple textual prompts. Enhanced performance - Users with the Copilot Pro subscription are promised a “more responsive and swift interaction.”

Copilot AI integration on Microsoft Launcher

After the update, swiping right from the home screen opens up Glance, News and now Copilot too. Copilot AI features on Microsoft Launcher can be accessed via the icon on the search bar – a space previously occupied by Bing search. However, there is no noticeable difference between the standalone Copilot app and accessing it via the Android launcher.

We were able to access Copilot's features via the beta version of the Microsoft Launcher app, with features such as text and image generation, and responses to search queries working as expected. However, there is no distinguishable difference between the standalone Copilot app and accessing it via the Android launcher.

