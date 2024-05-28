Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Phone Link App on Windows 11 to Gain Support for OCR Features: Report

Microsoft Phone Link App on Windows 11 to Gain Support for OCR Features: Report

Microsoft's Phone Link app will reportedly use optical character recognition (OCR) to identify text within an image.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 May 2024 16:03 IST
Microsoft Phone Link App on Windows 11 to Gain Support for OCR Features: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s Phone Link app may reportedly offer text-copying capabilities soon

Highlights
  • Microsoft will soon let users copy text from images using Phone Link
  • It was reportedly spotted in the Phone Link app version 1.24051.91.0
  • The Phone Link app will join other Microsoft apps that offer OCR support
Advertisement

Microsoft Phone Link is set to introduce text-copying capabilities on Windows 11, according to a report. The mobile pairing app, which comes preloaded on Windows 11, lets users connect their smartphones – both Android and iOS – to their PCs, syncing text messages and images, and allowing them to make and receive calls. According to a report, the Phone Link for Windows app will soon be updated with a new optical character recognition (OCR) feature, enabling users to copy text from images.

Phone Link App to Add Text Recognition Support

A few of Microsoft's apps, such as Lens and Office, already have OCR capabilities. Last year, the Snippet tool on Windows 10 and 11 also gained this feature, making it easier to copy text from captured screenshots. Windows Central reports that OCR support will soon make its way to the Phone Link app.

Tthe feature was spotted in the latest Phone Link app version 1.24051.91.0 on the Release Preview Channel which is accessible via the Windows Insider Program. However, it isn't available to the public yet but may be rolled out to all Windows users in the future, according to the publication.

Text Recognition on Phone Link: How It Works

When an image is opened via the Photos section of the Phone Link app, a new icon labelled Text reportedly appears, as per the report. When clicked, it automatically scans the image to detect text within the image, following which two options appear – select all text or copy all text. Users can the copy the selection to the clipboard and paste it elsewhere.

AI-powered Advanced Paste on Windows

Microsoft is reportedly also testing a more advanced paste option which appears to be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). According to a Microsoft Learn blog, the new Advanced Paste feature is available via PowerToys version 0.81.0. It can be accessed with a shortcut: Windows Key + Shift + V.

Users can then select between 3 options for pasting from the clipboard - Plain text, JSON, and markdown, all of which can be used with a quick key shortcut. It also gets another option called Paste with AI which uses OpenAI's technology, allowing users to summarise text, translate and stylise it and even generate code.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Phone Link, Windows 11, Phone Link features
Honor Magic 6 Pro Accidently Listed by Amazon India; Shows Gift Bundle Details
Worldcoin Project Teases Arrival of More Orbs Days After Hong Kong Blocks Sam Altman’s Controversial Project

Related Stories

Microsoft Phone Link App on Windows 11 to Gain Support for OCR Features: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Said to Get Camera Improvements With This Update
  3. Amazon Listing Reveals Honor's Gift Bundle for Magic 6 Pro
  4. Sony ULT Series Speakers, ULT Wear Wireless Headphones Debut in India
  5. Honor 200 5G Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme GT 6's AI Features Tipped via Alleged Retail Box
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report
  2. iOS Exploit That Lets Developers Add 'Animated' App Icons Discovered: How it Works
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  4. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Could Witness Over 9 Million Shipments: Report
  5. Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life, 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Phone Link App on Windows 11 to Gain Support for OCR Features: Report
  7. Honor Magic 6 Pro Accidently Listed by Amazon India; Shows Gift Bundle Details
  8. Worldcoin Project Teases Arrival of More Orbs Days After Hong Kong Blocks Sam Altman’s Controversial Project
  9. Doly for iPhone Can Render 3D Videos Just by Scanning Products With the Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Receive Camera Improvements With One UI 6.1.1 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »