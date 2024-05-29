Technology News
Apple's WWDC 2024 Invite Reveals Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch, What to Expect

Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote event is scheduled to begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) on June 10.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2024 11:47 IST
Apple's WWDC 2024 Invite Reveals Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

WWDC 2024 begins on June 10 and ends on June 14

Highlights
  • WWDC 2024 keynote will be streamed live via YouTube and Apple's apps
  • The keynote will be followed by Apple's Platforms State of the Union
  • Apple is expected to unveil new software features at WWDC 2024
Apple's WWDC 2024 event is set to kick off in a few days and the company has now shared additional details about its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, including the keynote event time as well as the full schedule for the event. This year, Apple is expected to announce its next generation of software updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, and Mac computers. While the company isn't expected to unveil new hardware, this year's event is expected to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) features, an area where Apple is playing catch-up with its rivals.

WWDC 2024 Keynote Event Time, How to Watch Livestream

WWDC 2024 will kick off with an in-person keynote event for select developers at Apple Park in California that will also be streamed live globally via the company's YouTube channel, the Apple website, Apple Developer app, and the Apple TV app. The keynote is scheduled to begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST).

Apple will also stream its Platforms State of the Union via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website at 1pm PDT (1:30am IST on Tuesday), allowing enthusiasts and developers to see details of new features coming to its next wave of operating system updates.

WWDC 2024 Full Schedule

After the WWDC 2024 keynote and Platforms State of the Union, Apple's developer conference will continue with more than 100 technical sessions — with Apple designers, engineers, and other experts — scheduled to be released over the next few days on YouTube and the Apple Developer website and app.

The company will host 50 Distinguished Winners of the annual Swift Student Challenge for three days at Apple Park. These winners will be part of special activities during the week of WWDC 2024, according to the firm.

Apple is also expected to reveal the winners of is annual Apple Design Awards at WWDC 2024. This year's finalists have been announced on the Apple Developer website and app, and Apple says it will announce the winners soon.

WWDC 2024 What to Expect

At WWDC 2024, Apple is expected to announce details of its upcoming operating system updates — iOS 18, iPadOS 18. macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2. Recent reports suggest that Apple is working on several improvements to its operating system including the iOS user interface, in terms of customisation.

The company is also expected to introduce new AI features on its operating systems, while Siri might be updated with new capabilities. According to reports. the company was in in talks with OpenAI and Google to integrate chatbot features on iOS 18, which is said to offer both on-device and cloud-based AI functionality.

There's currently no word on plans to launch new hardware at WWDC 2024, and the company recently launched new iPad Pro and iPad Air models earlier this month, alongside the new Apple Pencil Pro. However, given Apple's tendency to keep its plans under wraps until they are announced at its events, we'll have to wait until the keynote event to find out.

Comments

WWDC 2024, WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple WWDC 2024, Apple, iOS 18, iPadOS 18. macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, AI, Artficial Intelligence
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Poco F6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $62,000, Solana Joins Ether, Tether in Losses

