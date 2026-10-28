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Delhi Liquor Booking App Goes Live: No Home Delivery, Here's How It Works

The service is currently restricted to vendors operated by DSIIDC, which operates 208 retail outlets across the city.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 13:40 IST
Delhi Liquor Booking App Goes Live: No Home Delivery, Here's How It Works

Photo Credit: Google Play Store

The app is currently only available on Android

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Highlights
  • The new app service does not offer home delivery options
  • Users must be at least 25 years old to place an order
  • Bookings can be cancelled online prior to order collection
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Delhi residents can now book liquor online through a dedicated mobile app. The government has launched the Delhi Liquor Booking app ahead of Diwali, which makes it easier for users to browse available brands, select bottle sizes and pay for their purchases digitally. It has been developed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and currently works only with liquor stores operated by the corporation. The new service, however, does not include a home delivery option.

Delhi Liquor Booking App Details 

With the Delhi Liquor Booking app, eligible users can browse available liquor brands, select bottle sizes and quantities, choose a participating retail outlet, and complete the payment online. Once a booking is confirmed, customers will receive a unique QR code that they must present at the selected store during collection.

According to the app, the service is currently restricted to liquor vendors operated by DSIIDC, which operates 208 retail outlets across the city. Customers must collect their orders within 48 hours of booking and payment. The QR code is scanned at the selected outlet for verification before the order is handed over.

The liquor booking service is available to users aged 25 and above, in line with Delhi's excise eligibility requirements. Customers must select a participating DSIIDC-operated liquor store when placing an order. It is important to note that the app does not offer home delivery. Therefore, customers must collect their purchases in person from the outlet selected after completing the booking.

The app states that online bookings can be cancelled before collection, but liquor cannot be returned once it has been purchased or collected. The app is currently only available on Android.

How to Book Liquor Online in Delhi

  1. Download and open the Delhi Liquor Booking app on your Android device
  2. Sign up by agreeing to the statutory warning and using your mobile number
  3. Browse the available liquor brands and select the product you want to purchase
  4. Choose the required size and quantity from the available options
  5. Pick a participating DSIIDC-operated retail store where you want to collect the order. Review the selected products, quantities, and other booking details before proceeding.
  6. Complete the transaction using the online payment facility.
  7. Once the booking is confirmed, save the confirmation and the generated QR code.
  8. Go to the chosen liquor store within 48 hours of booking and payment.
  9. Present the QR code at the outlet for scanning and verification. Collect the order once the verification process is complete.

Customers should ensure they visit the correct outlet and collect their order within the stipulated 48-hour period.

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Further reading: Delhi Liquor Booking App
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Delhi Liquor Booking App Goes Live: No Home Delivery, Here's How It Works
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