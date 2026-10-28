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Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Reportedly Take Up 210GB of SSD Storage on Consoles

Rockstar has not yet revealed GTA 6's download size and targeted console performance on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 October 2026 13:42 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Reportedly Take Up 210GB of SSD Storage on Consoles

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • Rockstar Games has not revealed the game's download size
  • GTA 6 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the Standard edition in India
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Grand Theft Auto 6 is now weeks away from its November 19 launch, but developer Rockstar Games has not yet officially revealed details like targeted console performance and required storage space. But according to recent reports, GTA 6 will take up a whopping 210GB of SSD storage on consoles.

The game's full download size was reported by PlayStation Game Size on X and corroborated by Insider Gaming on Tuesday. The publication did not specify if the reported 210GB download size was specific to PS5 or Xbox Series S/X—games can have different storage footprints on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. But the reported size does give an idea about the scale of Grand Theft Auto 6.

For comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2 takes around 110GB or more on PlayStation consoles. It's worth noting though that the game does not have a native PS5 app yet. The PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto 5 also requires roughly the same amount of storage space on the console. Grand Theft Auto 6's reported download size is almost twice the sizes of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

A 210GB storage requirement would also make GTA 6 the largest title released by Rockstar and one of the largest single-player games ever released. Flight sim titles like Digital Combat Simulator and Microsoft Flight Simulator take upwards of 250GB storage space. Multiplayer games like Ark: Survival Evolved and Call of Duty can also have massive download sizes north of 150GB based on installed game files.

Additionally, Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch as a single-player title on November 19. The game's multiplayer component—the follow-up to the phenomenally successful Grand Theft Auto Online—is reportedly coming next year, and it could further inflate the game's size on console SSD storage.

GTA 6 Expected Console Performance

Rockstar has not yet confirmed GTA 6's download size or performance targets on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game is likely to run at locked 30fps on consoles. GTA 6's extended look trailer comprised gameplay footage of the title running at 30fps on a base PS5. Digital Foundry's analysis of the extended trailer found it to be rendered at 1440p upscaled to 4K. Potential performance enhancements on PS5 Pro have not been confirmed either.

These specifics should become clear once the game launches on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19. Grand Theft Auto 6 is also reportedly coming to PC before the end of March 2027. The game will likely take up more storage space on PC and support unlocked framerates. Users with high-end PCs should be able to experience the game at a higher graphical fidelity and performance than consoles. However, Rockstar has not yet announced a PC version of GTA 6.   

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Further reading: Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6, Rockstar Games, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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