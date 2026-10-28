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  • Redmi Book 14 2027 and Book 16 2027 Launched With Up to Intel Core 7 Processor, 72Wh Battery: Price, Specifications

Redmi Book 14 2027 and Book 16 2027 Launched With Up to Intel Core 7 Processor, 72Wh Battery: Price, Specifications

Redmi Book 2027 series is offered in Moonlight Silver, Nebula Purple, Sea Breeze Blue, and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 13:40 IST
Redmi Book 14 2027 and Book 16 2027 Launched With Up to Intel Core 7 Processor, 72Wh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Book 2027 series features a 720p webcam

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Highlights
  • Redmi Book Series 2027 sports up to a 16-inch
  • Redmi Book Series 2027 features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
  • Redmi Book Series 2027 supports 68W fast charging
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Redmi Book 2027 series was launched in China on Tuesday as the Xiaomi sub-brand's new laptop lineup. The series includes the Redmi Book 14 2027 and the Redmi Book 16 2027. The laptops are set to go on sale in the country soon in up to four colour options and two configurations. The Redmi Book 2027 series features up to an Intel Core 7 processor. It features an integrated Intel Graphics chip, along with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. Both laptops feature a standard backlit keyboard. The Redmi Book 2027 series is backed by a 72Wh battery.

Redmi Book 14 2027 and Redmi Book 16 2027 Price, Availability

Redmi Book 14 2027 price starts at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 97,000) for the base C5-320 configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end C7-350 variant costs CNY 7,999 (about Rs. 1,14,000). On the other hand, the price of the Redmi Book 16 2027 starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the same C5-320 model. The top-of-the-line C7-350 configuration of the Redmi Book 16 2027 is priced at CNY 8,799 (about Rs. 1,26,000).

Both laptops are scheduled to go on sale in China on November 3 via the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi Book 14 2027 is offered in Moonlight Silver, Nebula Purple, Sea Breeze Blue, and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options. However, the Redmi Book 16 2027 will be available in only Moonlight Silver and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi Book 14 2027 and Redmi Book 16 2027 Specifications, Features

The new Redmi Book 2027 series runs Windows 11. The Redmi Book 14 2027 sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 243 ppi pixel density, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free. Meanwhile, the Redmi Book 16 2027 features a 16-inch 2.8K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display with the same aspect ratio, certifications, peak refresh rate, and colour gamut as the Book 14 2027 model. However, it offers 189 ppi pixel density and up to 400 nits peak brightness.

Both the Redmi Book 16 2027 and Redmi Book 14 2027 are powered by up to an Intel Core 7 350 processor, along with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to a 1TB SSD for onboard storage, and an integrated Intel Graphics chip. However, the laptops are also offered in a configuration that features an Intel Core 5 320 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB SSD for internal storage, and the same integrated Intel Graphics chip. The C5-320 model delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.8GHz, while the C7-350 option provides a peak clock speed of up to 4.6GHz.

The Redmi Book 14 2027 and Redmi Book 16 2027 are equipped with a 72Wh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. The list of I/O ports includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, and one 3.5mm audio jack. The laptops are also equipped with a backlit keyboard. For wireless connectivity, the laptops support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. The Redmi Book 2027 series sports a 720p webcam and a dual 2W speaker setup. The Book 16 2027 measures 504 x 75 x 324mm and weighs about 1.56kg, while the Book 14 2027 measures 461 x 75 x 296mm and weighs about 1.28kg.

Redmi Book 14 2027 (C5-320) Laptop

Redmi Book 14 2027 (C5-320) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Graphics
Weight 1.28 kg
Redmi Book 14 2027 (C7-350) Laptop

Redmi Book 14 2027 (C7-350) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel Graphics
Weight 1.28 kg
Redmi Book 16 2027 (C5-320) Laptop

Redmi Book 16 2027 (C5-320) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Graphics
Weight 1.56 kg
Redmi Book 16 2027 (C7-350) Laptop

Redmi Book 16 2027 (C7-350) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Graphics
Weight 1.56 kg
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Further reading: Redmi Book 14 2027, Redmi Book 16 2027, Redmi, Redmi Book 14 2027 Price, Redmi Book 16 2027 Price, Redmi Book 14 2027 Launch, Redmi Book 16 2027 Launch, Redmi Book 14 2027 Specifications, Redmi Book 16 2027 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Redmi Book 14 2027 and Book 16 2027 Launched With Up to Intel Core 7 Processor, 72Wh Battery: Price, Specifications
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