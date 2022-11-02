Technology News
  Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report

Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report

Elon Musk has revised the monthly subscription price for Twitter Blue to $8 (roughly Rs. 660).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 November 2022 19:09 IST
Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter

Twitter Blue subscription offers users early access to new features

Highlights
  • Twitter Blue subscriptions were priced at $4.99 in the US
  • The service was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk last week
  • Twitter Blue offers exclusive access to premium features

Elon Musk is reportedly looking to make the edit button available for all Twitter users, without a Twitter Blue subscription. The Tesla CEO, who recently took on the role of Twitter CEO, on Tuesday announced plans to revise Twitter's user verification process by charging $8 (roughly Rs. 660) a month for the Twitter Blue subscription service. Currently, the edit feature is accessible to Twitter Blue subscribers in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The edit tweet feature allows users to make changes to a tweet up to 30 minutes after it has been published.

According to the latest post by Casey Newton on Platformer, Elon Musk will make the edit button available to all users on the platform at no extra charge. The highly-demanded feature is currently available for Twitter Blue subscribers to test in select regions like the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Twitter's long-awaited edit tweet feature started rolling out to Blue subscribers last month. The tool allows users to edit a tweet up to five times within 30 minutes after they are posted. An edited tweet is seen with indicators to reveal that the tweet has been edited. Users can also see the original tweet, along with the edit history and subsequent changes.

A Twitter Blue subscription that offers access to upcoming features, including the edit button, before other users, currently costs $4.99 (roughly Rs. 400) per month in the US, although the new revision saw the price increase to $8 (roughly Rs. 660).

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,63,700 crore) last week. Since the takeover, the Tesla CEO has moved quickly to put his stamp on the company, ousting chief executive Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett, according to a report. He has also recently revealed plans to make social media less reliant on advertisements. The micro-blogging platform will no longer allow subscribers of its Blue service to access ad-free articles, according to a report.

