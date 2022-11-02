Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • UPI Autopay Pitched by NPCI CEO After Elon Musk Announces $8 Twitter Blue Service for Verified Accounts

UPI Autopay Pitched by NPCI CEO After Elon Musk Announces $8 Twitter Blue Service for Verified Accounts

NPCI's UPI Autopay feature allows users to make automatic payments on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 2 November 2022 14:46 IST
UPI Autopay Pitched by NPCI CEO After Elon Musk Announces $8 Twitter Blue Service for Verified Accounts

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anna Pou

NPCI managing director and chief executive Dilip Asbe replied to a tweet by billionaire Musk

Highlights
  • UPI's recurring payments offering already has 7 million users
  • Twitter Blue users to get priority in replies, mentions, and search
  • UPI Autopay could be used by users in India to pay for Twitter Blue

Even as a debate rages about Twitter's decision to charge users for 'blue ticks', the NPCI has pitched its UPI autopay offering to take care of the monthly payments. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) managing director and chief executive Dilip Asbe replied to a tweet by billionaire Musk, saying UPI's recurring payments offering already has 7 million users. "No worries, India has UPI AutoPay (7 Mn new approved collection mandates/month) to collect every anytime/month/quarter or yearly as you wish dear Twitter," Asbe wrote in response to Musk's tweet, tagging the microblogging site as well.

"To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8, (roughly Rs. 660)" Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The NPCI-operated Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been at the centre of the Indian digital payments story and has taken the electronic payment alternative to newer highs.

Twitter has been giving the 'blue tick' to public figures and known figures for many years now. The change of ownership had first led to speculation over a monthly fee of $20 (roughly Rs. 1,650) for the coveted presence, and later confirmed at $8 by Musk himself.

Musk blasted the 'current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark', using an expletive.

"Power to the people! Blue for $8 per month," he tweeted adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.

He said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NPCI, UPI, Elon Musk, UPI AutoPay, Twitter, Twitter Blue, Dilip Asbe
Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Fans Into Further Frenzy With Recent Tweet: Here's How
Bitcoin Holds Tight Near $20,500 Mark While Altcoins See Profit Booking Across the Board

Related Stories

UPI Autopay Pitched by NPCI CEO After Elon Musk Announces $8 Twitter Blue Service for Verified Accounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  2. CBDC Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  6. Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company, CEO Says
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
  2. Tinder's Paying Users Increase by 7 Percent as Match Forecasts Flat Q4 Revenue Amid Weak Economy
  3. Central Bank Digital Currency Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  4. Deribit Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange Hot Wallets Hacked for $28 Million, Withdrawals Halted: Details
  5. Google Lens Icon Added to Search Homepage, Street View App Reportedly Shutting Down in 2023
  6. Airtel 5G Users Cross 1 Million Mark Less Than a Month After 5G Rollout: All Details
  7. Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report
  8. New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
  9. Foxconn Continues Closed Loop Production as China Imposes Lockdown on 600,000 People Around iPhone Plant
  10. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.