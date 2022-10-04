Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Edit Tweet Feature Now Rolling Out to Blue Subscribers in These Countries

Twitter Edit Tweet Feature Now Rolling Out to Blue Subscribers in These Countries

Twitter edit tweet feature is coming soon to the US as well.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 4 October 2022 12:26 IST
Twitter Edit Tweet Feature Now Rolling Out to Blue Subscribers in These Countries

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter Blue subcribers in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are getting this feature

Highlights
  • Twitter Blue subscriptions are priced at $5 monthly (roughly Rs. 400)
  • It will allow users to edit tweet up to five times within 30 minutes
  • Twitter Blue offers subscribers early access to new features

Twitter on Monday said a feature to edit tweets is being rolled out to those subscribing to its Blue service in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The long-awaited editing tool test "went well," so it is being made more widely available, the San Francisco-based tech firm said in a tweet, adding that it is "coming soon" to the United States.

"Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it's been published," the company said on its blog. "Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more."

The tool will let users edit a tweet up to five times within 30 minutes of initially posting, Twitter said.

An icon looking like a slanted pen or pencil will indicate that a tweet has been edited, and a "version history" will be available to show what was changed, Twitter said.

Twitter Blue subscriptions are priced at $5 (roughly Rs. 400) monthly, according to the company's website.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, who is locked in a lawsuit with Twitter over his effort to break his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh crore) deal to buy the global social media site, had backed an edit button shortly before the company said in April it was studying the change.

Users of Twitter Blue — the subscription offering now available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zeeland — "receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter," the company said.

An aim of the tweak is that "Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful," Twitter said while testing the feature.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, Edit Tweet
Google Pixel Phones Running Android 13 Get October Update With Several Bug Fixes
Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details

Related Stories

Twitter Edit Tweet Feature Now Rolling Out to Blue Subscribers in These Countries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Music Subscription for Students Becomes Costlier in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.