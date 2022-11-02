Technology News
loading

Twitter Said to Discontinue Access to Ad-Free Articles for Twitter Blue Subscribers

Elon Musk is planning more changes to the Twitter Blue subscription plan, including making user verification a part of the paid service

By Reuters |  Updated: 2 November 2022 11:06 IST
Twitter Said to Discontinue Access to Ad-Free Articles for Twitter Blue Subscribers

Twitter Blue subscribers will get priority in replies, mentions and search, Elon Musk says

Highlights
  • Twitter Blue offered exclusive access to premium features
  • Charging a fee the only way to "defeat the bots & trolls," says Musk
  • Twitter is planning more changes to its Blue subscription plan

Twitter, which was acquired last week by billionaire Elon Musk, will no longer allow subscribers of its Blue service to access ad-free articles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service that offered exclusive access to premium features, including an option to edit tweets.

The service allowed subscribers to read articles from some publishers without advertisements. The social media platform also made an edit button available to paid subscribers in the US last month.

Twitter is planning more changes to its Blue subscription plan that costs $4.99 (roughly Rs. 410) per month, including making user verification a part of the paid service, according to media reports.

Musk on Tuesday in a reply to author Stephen King asked if $8 (roughly Rs. 660) was an amount he would pay for being a verified user, adding that charging a fee was the only way to "defeat the bots & trolls".

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will charge $8 a month for its Blue service, which includes its sought-after "verified" badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.

A blue check mark next to a person's user name on the social media platform means Twitter has confirmed that the account belongs to the person or company claiming it. Twitter is currently free for most users.

Since the takeover, Musk has moved quickly to put his stamp on the company, firing its previous chief and other top officials.

He said on Tuesday subscribers with blue check marks would get priority in replies, mentions and search and would be able to post longer videos and audios. Subscribers would see half as many ads, he added.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter Blue, Elon Musk, Wall Street Journal
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Launches November 9, With Live Fixtures, Tournaments, New Matchday Experience

Related Stories

Twitter Said to Discontinue Access to Ad-Free Articles for Twitter Blue Subscribers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  2. iOS 16.2 to Launch in December, iOS 16.3 May Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  3. Indian Web3 Talent Swarming to Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming: KuCoin CEO
  4. Indian Tax Body Seeks Info on Tradable Coins, Mulls Levying GST
  5. Micron Ships Latest LPDDR5X Memory Chips to Smartphone Makers
  6. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  7. Are These the Best Phones You Can Buy Under Rs. 30,000?
  8. Elon Musk's Twitter Investors Include Jack Dorsey, Saudi Prince, Qatar
  9. Lava Blaze 5G to Go on Sale in India via Amazon from November 3: Report
  10. How to Check Your Airtel Balance, Plan, and Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Said to Discontinue Access to Ad-Free Articles for Twitter Blue Subscribers
  2. FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Launches November 9, With Live Fixtures, Tournaments, New Matchday Experience
  3. Samsung Galaxy A14 Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Geekbench Listing Suggests MediaTek Hello G80 SoC
  4. Micron Ships Latest LPDDR5X Memory Chips to Smartphone Makers
  5. India’s Web3 Professionals Interested in Developing Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming: KuCoin CEO
  6. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month; Will Include Verified Badge, Fewer Ads, Elon Musk Says
  7. Google Workspace Individual Gets 1TB Additional Storage, Mail Merge, Global Regions Support: All Details
  8. iOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1 to Launch in Mid-December; iOS 16.3 Could Arrive by March 2023: Gurman
  9. GameStop's NFT Marketplace Goes Live With More Features on Immutable X After Beta Phase Run
  10. Elon Musk Ropes in Andreessen Horowitz General Partner Sriram Krishnan Ahead of Plans to Revamp Twitter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.