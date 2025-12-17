Here is a step-by-step guide on how to log in to the EPFO Member Portal
UAN number is necessary for accessing the portal
EPF has pension benefits and insurance coverage
The EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) is a mandatory savings scheme designed for salaried employees in India. Both the employee and employer contribute a certain percentage of the basic salary to this fund every month. EPF also has pension benefits and insurance coverage. The EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) Member Portal is the platform for managing everything related to your PF account using the UAN (Universal Account Number). For a couple of actions like tracking PF balance, downloading passbook, updating KYC details, or applying for partial or full withdrawals of PF amount, accessing the portal is the primary step.
Many users find it difficult to check their EPF account. However, frequently checking your EPF account and balance helps to ensure that contributions are made regularly and plan your retirement savings better. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of logging into the EPFO Member Portal.
Enter your Universal Account Number, which must be activated before you attempt to log in.
Enter the password linked to your UAN.
Fill in the captcha code displayed.
Click Sign in.
How to Reset Your EPFO Member Portal Login Password
Open Unified Portal or click on Forgot Password on the login page.
Enter your UAN, Name, Date of Birth, Gender and registered mobile number.
Enter the CAPTCHA.
Select Get authorisation PIN.
Enter the OTP sent to your mobile.
Set a new password and confirm it.
You can now log in with your UAN and new password. Users have to make sure that the mobile number is linked to the UAN for OTP verification. Once logged in to the EPFO portal, you can access your PF passbook, update KYC, and make withdrawal requests and more
