The EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) is a mandatory savings scheme designed for salaried employees in India. Both the employee and employer contribute a certain percentage of the basic salary to this fund every month. EPF also has pension benefits and insurance coverage. The EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) Member Portal is the platform for managing everything related to your PF account using the UAN (Universal Account Number). For a couple of actions like tracking PF balance, downloading passbook, updating KYC details, or applying for partial or full withdrawals of PF amount, accessing the portal is the primary step.

Many users find it difficult to check their EPF account. However, frequently checking your EPF account and balance helps to ensure that contributions are made regularly and plan your retirement savings better. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of logging into the EPFO Member Portal.

How to Log in to the EPFO Member Portal

Open the official EPFO Member Portal. Enter your Universal Account Number, which must be activated before you attempt to log in. Enter the password linked to your UAN. Fill in the captcha code displayed. Click Sign in.

How to Reset Your EPFO Member Portal Login Password

Open Unified Portal or click on Forgot Password on the login page. Enter your UAN, Name, Date of Birth, Gender and registered mobile number. Enter the CAPTCHA. Select Get authorisation PIN. Enter the OTP sent to your mobile. Set a new password and confirm it.

You can now log in with your UAN and new password. Users have to make sure that the mobile number is linked to the UAN for OTP verification. Once logged in to the EPFO portal, you can access your PF passbook, update KYC, and make withdrawal requests and more

FAQ

1. Can I reset my EPFO password without a registered mobile number?

No, users must perform OTP verification to reset their password and there is no alternative method.

2. Why do users get an error during verification on the EPFO portal?

Users get errors if the mobile number is not correctly linked to the UAN, or if other information does not match the EPFO records.

3. What is UAN?

A UAN (Universal Account Number) is a 12-digit number assigned to every employee who is part of the EPF programme.