Technology News
English Edition

EPFO Member Passbook: How to Download EPFO Member Passbook Online Using Different Methods

You must activate your UAN before proceeding to download your EPFO passbook.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 17:50 IST
EPFO Member Passbook: How to Download EPFO Member Passbook Online Using Different Methods

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Christina Morillo

Here's How You Can Download Your EPFO Passbook Using Different Methods Online

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • UMANG app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store
  • EPF account balance includes the employee and your contribution
  • You can also get EPF account information via missed call and SMS
Advertisement

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) was established in India by the government in November 1951. Your EPF account, which is managed by the EPF Organisation (EPFO), is a statutory mandate that requires your employer and you to deposit a part of your monthly salary into one account. The pooled money, which you can withdraw at a time of your choosing, acts as a safety net, as privately owned organisations usually do not provide a pension to their employees. Hence, it is important for you to know what your EPF account balance is and how much contribution you and your employer have made in the past. To get this information, the EPFO allows you to download your account passbook using different methods online.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you download your EPFO passbook online, using different methods, including the EPFO member portal, UMANG app, SMS, and missed call services.

How to Download EPFO Member Passbook via Member Portal

  1. Visit the EPFO member portal or click here.
  2. Log in to the portal using your UAN number and password.
  3. You will receive an OTP on your registered phone number > enter the OTP to log in.
  4. From the View drop-down menu, click on Passbook.
  5. Alternatively, you can click on the Passbook Lite button to view the employer and employee contributions to your EPFO account. However, you cannot download this version.
  6. When you click on Passbook, a separate page will open asking you to log in again. Enter your credentials and click on the Submit button.
  7. Once logged in, the screen will display the detailed transaction history, arranged organisation-wise, along with employer and employee contributions, member ID, and EPFO account balance.
  8. Click on the print symbol to download your EPFO passbook as a PDF for offline viewing.

How to Download EPFO Member Passbook via UMANG App

  1. Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store if you are an Android user or Apple's App Store if you have an iPhone.
  2. Open the UMANG app on your phone.
  3. Log in to the app with your registered phone number and PIN if you're an existing user or sign up to create a new account.
  4. Once logged in, your UMANG dashboard will be displayed.
  5. Navigate to the Services tab appearing at the bottom of the screen or search for “EPFO Passbook” from the Search tab on top of the screen.
  6. Click on the View Passbook button > enter your UAN number > tap on the Submit button.
  7. You will receive an OTP on your registered phone number > enter the OTP and tap on the Submit button.
  8. Tap on the View Passbook button in the top-left corner of the screen.
  9. A new screen will appear with all the organisations you have worked with in the past.
  10. Click on the name of your company to view the employer and employee contributions to your EPFO account, along with the transaction dates, withdrawals made in the past, your EPF balance, and your member ID.
  11. Then, tap on the Download button appearing in the bottom-left corner of your screen for offline viewing.

How to Download EPFO Member Passbook via SMS, Missed Call

Before you proceed, make sure that you have registered your phone number with UAN on the EPFO member portal and have completed the KYC process using either your bank account number, Aadhaar, or PAN. You follow the steps mentioned below if you have completed this process successfully.

  1. Open your phone's dialler app.
  2. To get your EPFO passbook, dial 9966044425 from your registered phone number.
  3. The call will disconnect automatically after a few rings.
  4. An SMS will be sent to your registered phone number with the details of your last EPFO transaction and the account balance.
  5. Alternatively, you can get the same information by sending an SMS to EPFO.
  6. Open a new message window on your handset.
  7. Type “EPFOHO UAN” and send the message to 7738299899 from your registered phone number.
  8. Soon, you will receive an SMS with your EPFO details.

FAQs

1. How can I download my EPFO Passbook online?

You can download your EPFO Passbook by visiting the EPFO Member portal, UMANG app, or the SMS and Missed Call services.

2. What is the missed call number for the EPFO Passbook?

You can leave a missed call on 9966044425 with your registered phone number to get your EPFO passbook.

3. Do I need to get my number registered with UAN to download my EPFO Passbook?

Yes, to download your EPFO Passbook for offline viewing, you need to register your phone number with your UAN using the EPFO member portal.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: How to Download EPFO Member Passbook Online, EPFO Member Passbook Online, EPFO Portal, UMANG App, EPFO, How to
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
EPFO Member Passbook: How to Download EPFO Member Passbook Online Using Different Methods
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon to Cut Thousands More Jobs Globally With India Being the Worst-Hit
  2. Vivo X200T Launched in India With These Features
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Lands on TDRA Certification Database Ahead of Its Debut
  4. Border 2 Revives "Sandese Aate Hain": Sunny Deol Returns
  5. Swiggy Will Let You Place Orders, Track Deliveries via ChatGPT and Gemini
  6. HMD Watch X1, Watch P1 Launched as HMD's First Smartwatch Models
  7. Amazfit Active Max With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. HP HyperX Omen 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 5060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leaked Renders Hint at a Slightly Updated Design
  10. Oppo K15 Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Launch of a New Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Says ChatGPT's Writing Worsened Due to Overtraining Math, Coding
  2. Sony Said to Be Planning State of Play Broadcast for February
  3. Amazon to Reportedly Layoff 16,000 Employees, India Might Be Among Worst-Hit Regions
  4. Hashtag Star Now Available for Streaming on Chaupal: What You Need to Know About This Punjabi Film
  5. The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Dust Bunny Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and More
  7. Samsung Will Reportedly Produce 1 Million Galaxy Wide Fold Units to Compete With Apple's Foldable iPhone
  8. Oppo K15 Series Launch Seems Imminent as Company Teases Arrival of New K Series Smartphone
  9. OpenAI Claims Scientists Are Increasingly Using ChatGPT as a Research Collaborator
  10. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design Renders Leaked Online; Minor Updates to Familiar Design Anticipated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »