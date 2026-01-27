The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) was established in India by the government in November 1951. Your EPF account, which is managed by the EPF Organisation (EPFO), is a statutory mandate that requires your employer and you to deposit a part of your monthly salary into one account. The pooled money, which you can withdraw at a time of your choosing, acts as a safety net, as privately owned organisations usually do not provide a pension to their employees. Hence, it is important for you to know what your EPF account balance is and how much contribution you and your employer have made in the past. To get this information, the EPFO allows you to download your account passbook using different methods online.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you download your EPFO passbook online, using different methods, including the EPFO member portal, UMANG app, SMS, and missed call services.

How to Download EPFO Member Passbook via Member Portal

Visit the EPFO member portal or click here. Log in to the portal using your UAN number and password. You will receive an OTP on your registered phone number > enter the OTP to log in. From the View drop-down menu, click on Passbook. Alternatively, you can click on the Passbook Lite button to view the employer and employee contributions to your EPFO account. However, you cannot download this version. When you click on Passbook, a separate page will open asking you to log in again. Enter your credentials and click on the Submit button. Once logged in, the screen will display the detailed transaction history, arranged organisation-wise, along with employer and employee contributions, member ID, and EPFO account balance. Click on the print symbol to download your EPFO passbook as a PDF for offline viewing.

How to Download EPFO Member Passbook via UMANG App

Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store if you are an Android user or Apple's App Store if you have an iPhone. Open the UMANG app on your phone. Log in to the app with your registered phone number and PIN if you're an existing user or sign up to create a new account. Once logged in, your UMANG dashboard will be displayed. Navigate to the Services tab appearing at the bottom of the screen or search for “EPFO Passbook” from the Search tab on top of the screen. Click on the View Passbook button > enter your UAN number > tap on the Submit button. You will receive an OTP on your registered phone number > enter the OTP and tap on the Submit button. Tap on the View Passbook button in the top-left corner of the screen. A new screen will appear with all the organisations you have worked with in the past. Click on the name of your company to view the employer and employee contributions to your EPFO account, along with the transaction dates, withdrawals made in the past, your EPF balance, and your member ID. Then, tap on the Download button appearing in the bottom-left corner of your screen for offline viewing.

How to Download EPFO Member Passbook via SMS, Missed Call

Before you proceed, make sure that you have registered your phone number with UAN on the EPFO member portal and have completed the KYC process using either your bank account number, Aadhaar, or PAN. You follow the steps mentioned below if you have completed this process successfully.

Open your phone's dialler app. To get your EPFO passbook, dial 9966044425 from your registered phone number. The call will disconnect automatically after a few rings. An SMS will be sent to your registered phone number with the details of your last EPFO transaction and the account balance. Alternatively, you can get the same information by sending an SMS to EPFO. Open a new message window on your handset. Type “EPFOHO UAN” and send the message to 7738299899 from your registered phone number. Soon, you will receive an SMS with your EPFO details.

FAQs

1. How can I download my EPFO Passbook online?

You can download your EPFO Passbook by visiting the EPFO Member portal, UMANG app, or the SMS and Missed Call services.

2. What is the missed call number for the EPFO Passbook?

You can leave a missed call on 9966044425 with your registered phone number to get your EPFO passbook.

3. Do I need to get my number registered with UAN to download my EPFO Passbook?

Yes, to download your EPFO Passbook for offline viewing, you need to register your phone number with your UAN using the EPFO member portal.