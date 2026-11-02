Apple is said to be preparing to launch three new iPad models early next year. The Cupertino-based tech giant recently introduced the iPad mini (2026) as its first non-Pro offering to feature an OLED screen, alongside other upgrades. According to a seasoned journalist, other models in Apple's portfolio, such as the iPad Air, could get an upgrade to the OLED display. Meanwhile, the entry-level iPad is expected to be powered by a newer processor.

Apple's iPad Plans for 2027

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote that Apple plans to refresh its iPad lineup during the first half of 2027. The expected launches include an upgraded entry-level iPad, the next-generation iPad Air with an OLED display, and a faster iPad Pro.

As per Gurman, Apple is not currently expected to introduce major iPad updates in the second half of 2027, unless the planned launches are delayed.

The next-generation iPad Air is expected to receive an OLED display, bringing it in line with the recently launched iPad mini. It is also expected to move to Apple's M5 chip, although this detail remains speculative. For comparison, the current model is powered by Apple's M4 chip and up to a 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS display.

The purported iPad Pro, meanwhile, could get a vapour chamber cooling system for efficient heat dissipation. Gurman said the addition would help keep temperatures under control during gaming and intensive AI tasks, potentially improving sustained performance. The tablet is also expected to move to Apple's M6 chip.

The last model on Apple's 2027 upgrade list is believed to be the entry-level iPad. While Gurman did not reveal much about the purported tablet, previous reports suggest that it could gain Apple Intelligence support with an upgrade to the A19 chip. The tablet is also tipped to feature Apple's N1 wireless networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. Cellular variants could use the company's power-efficient C1X modem.

The report follows Apple's launch of the iPad mini (2026), which debuted with an OLED display and the A20 Pro chipset. The tablet features an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a resolution of 2,316 x 1,512 pixels and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits. It also supports Apple's Apple Intelligence features and runs iPadOS 27. In India, its price starts at Rs. 82,900 for the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage.