Withdrawing money from the Provident Fund (PF) used to be a cumbersome task, one that depended upon employer approval and manual verification. However, that is not the case anymore. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has streamlined the process through a digital claim system under the new EPFO framework. This means eligible users can now submit PF withdrawal requests online without requiring employer attestation in most cases. The process can be directly completed using the EPFO member portal using OTP-based verification if your Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details are properly linked and verified.

Who Can Claim PF Online Without Employer Approval

The EPFO allows users to withdraw PF online without employer approval, provided their KYC details are fully verified. This is in line with the new EPFO 3.0 framework. Previously, employer attestation was mandatory for most PF claims, which often led to delays as companies were often reported to be unresponsive or slow to process requests.

However, the social security agency has integrated Aadhaar-linked authentication into the system. This now allows EPFO to verify users using an OTP-based system.

What Are the Requirements for Claiming PF Online

To become eligible for online PF withdrawal without employer involvement, users must have an activated UAN linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and verified bank account details. The mobile number linked with Aadhaar must also remain active, as OTP verification is required during the claim process. Users with incomplete KYC details or those filing offline claims may still require employer verification.

Further, users applying for full settlement after leaving a job should ensure their date of exit has been updated correctly on the EPFO portal.

EPFO currently allows users to submit different types of claims online without employer approval. This includes full PF withdrawal through Form 19, pension withdrawal through Form 10C, and partial PF withdrawals using Form 31. The latter is for purposes such as medical emergencies, higher education, marriage, home purchase, home loan repayment, or house renovation.

How to Claim PF Online: A Step-by-Step Process