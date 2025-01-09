Technology News
English Edition

Foxconn, Dixon Said to Urge Government to Pay Pending Production Subsidies

Foxconn could get as much as six billion rupees.

By Sankalp Phartiyal, Bloomberg | Updated: 9 January 2025 16:27 IST
Foxconn, Dixon Said to Urge Government to Pay Pending Production Subsidies

Photo Credit: Reuters

Dixon could receive up to Rs.1 billion rupees once the funds are released

Highlights
  • The government is reviewing the two requests
  • Foxconn supports iPhone production worth Rs. 300 billion from India
  • The government is trying to woo chipmakers and tech giants
Advertisement

Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn Technology Group and Dixon Technologies India Ltd. are asking India to pay them billions of rupees in subsidies they think they are entitled to under the government's production incentives program.

The government pledged a total of Rs. 410 billion ($4.8 billion or roughly Rs. 41,217 crore) in subsidies to manufacturers, and part of that remains unallocated because some companies didn't meet estimated production targets. Foxconn and Dixon argue that, according to the program rules, they are eligible for some of the unallocated funds, people familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn could get as much Rs. 6 billion and Dixon Rs. 1 billion if the government releases the funds, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter isn't public. The government is reviewing the two requests, the people said.

Representatives of Foxconn, Dixon and India's technology ministry didn't respond to requests for comment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's production-linked subsidy plan set annual value-based thresholds for global and local electronics firms, capped at certain levels. The project also envisaged that any unused subsidies, resulting from some companies failing to produce enough to hit their caps, would be allocated to the remaining eligible applicants that exceeded theirs.

Foxconn's roughly Rs. 300 billion of iPhone production in the fiscal year through March 2023 exceeded its cap of Rs. 200 billion. And Dixon's production of Rs. 80 billion in the fiscal year through March 2024 surpassed its cap of Rs. 60 billion.

While the amount of money at stake in the unallocated funds debate is relatively small, it's an important test of Modi's industrial policy ambitions. Companies want to see the administration follow through on regulations that have led to significant investments, including Apple partners assembling $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1,20,207 crore) of iPhones locally last fiscal year as they diversify beyond China. South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. has also levered the plan to step up exports.

The stability of Indian policy making becomes even more important as India tries to woo chipmakers and tech giants such as Microsoft Corp. plan to invest billions in the world's most populous country to expand cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

To be sure, the Modi administration regularly releases subsidies within the cap to all companies participating in the drive.

In contract manufacturer Dixon's case, the government is also reviewing whether the supplier made new investments for producing Xiaomi Corp.'s smartphones or whether machines were merely shifted out of another factory which previously assembled the Chinese brand's devices, one of the people said. Xiaomi has lost ground to rival smartphone makers in India that's led to lower production of its devices, which further complicates the handing of funds meant to boost smartphone output.

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: foxconn, dixon, india, incentive
Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series Smartwatches Unveiled at CES 2025
Hong Kong Announces Supervisory Incubator to Help Banks Safely Test Blockchain Technology

Related Stories

Foxconn, Dixon Said to Urge Government to Pay Pending Production Subsidies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  2. Poc X7 Pro 5G With HyperOS 2.0 Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G
  3. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  4. Realme 14 Pro+ With 6,000mAh Battery Listed on Official Site; Price RevealedÂ 
  5. OnePlus 13 Can Be Located Even When Powered Off Using Google's Network
  6. Google Rolls Out January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes for Pixel Devices
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft’s Bing Search Engine Reportedly Spoofed Its Results Page to Make It Appear Like Google
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 Design, Battery Size Surfaces Online via TENAA Listing
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leak Hints at Possible European Pricing, Colourways, Storage Options
  4. IMF Urges Kenya to Align Crypto Regulations with Global Standards
  5. TSMC Arizona Said to Begin Apple S9 SiP Production Alongside Ryzen 9000 Series Processor
  6. Infinix Smart 9 HD Design, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch in India on January 17
  7. Poco X7 Pro 5G With Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G: Price, Specifications
  8. Omi AI Companion Unveiled at CES 2025, Could Be Able to Read Users’ Thoughts in the Future
  9. CES 2025: Dolby Expands Atmos Availability and Introduces Dolby Vision for Cars
  10. Itel Zeno 10 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »