Apple has yet to confirm the existence of its first foldable iPhone, but that hasn't stopped leaks and predictions around its launch timeline. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that Apple supplier Foxconn is expected to begin work on the foldable iPhone project later this year. While the device's display will reportedly be sourced from Samsung Display, several other key component specifications are still being finalised. The foldable iPhone is currently expected to launch in 2026 and is likely to carry a premium price tag.

Apple Foldable iPhone May Use Samsung Display

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared updates regarding the production of Apple's foldable iPhone. The analyst states that Foxconn will start the project by the end of the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of this year. As per Kuo, many component specifications, including the hinge, have yet to be finalised.

The upcoming handset is said to feature a Samsung-made foldable display. Samsung Display is said to be preparing to manufacture seven to eight million flexible panels for the foldable iPhone. "Given that actual production in 2026 may span only a few months, panel shipments that year are likely to fall short of full capacity", Kuo added.

Further, Kuo opines that Apple is may have placed orders for 15-20 million foldable iPhone models. This is likely to cover the expected demand for the product's lifecycle spanning from two to three years. Mass production of the foldable iPhone is said to be scheduled for the second half of 2026. Apple is expected to ship several million units of the device annually in both 2027 and 2028, possibly due to its premium pricing.

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to break cover in fall 2026. However, Kuo cautions that plans could still change before the project officially kicks off.

Apple's book-style foldable smartphone is speculated to come with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen when unfolded. The phone could cost around $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) for the base variant in the US and is expected to be available in limited units. It is rumoured to have a metal hinge.