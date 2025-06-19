Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple's Foldable iPhone to Enter Production Later This Year, Components Not Finalised: Ming Chi Kuo

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Enter Production Later This Year, Components Not Finalised: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple reportedly confirmed a display supplier for the foldable iPhone, but components like the hinge are not finalised.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 12:39 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone to Enter Production Later This Year, Components Not Finalised: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Google

Apple's iPhone Fold is rumoured to launch in 2026

Highlights
  • Apple is said to have placed orders for 15-20 million foldable iPhone
  • Mass production of foldable iPhone could begin in second half of 2026
  • Apple could ship several million units of phone annually in 2027, 2028
Advertisement

Apple has yet to confirm the existence of its first foldable iPhone, but that hasn't stopped leaks and predictions around its launch timeline. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that Apple supplier Foxconn is expected to begin work on the foldable iPhone project later this year. While the device's display will reportedly be sourced from Samsung Display, several other key component specifications are still being finalised. The foldable iPhone is currently expected to launch in 2026 and is likely to carry a premium price tag.

Apple Foldable iPhone May Use Samsung Display

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared updates regarding the production of Apple's foldable iPhone. The analyst states that Foxconn will start the project by the end of the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of this year. As per Kuo, many component specifications, including the hinge, have yet to be finalised.

The upcoming handset is said to feature a Samsung-made foldable display. Samsung Display is said to be preparing to manufacture seven to eight million flexible panels for the foldable iPhone. "Given that actual production in 2026 may span only a few months, panel shipments that year are likely to fall short of full capacity", Kuo added.

Further, Kuo opines that Apple is may have placed orders for 15-20 million foldable iPhone models. This is likely to cover the expected demand for the product's lifecycle spanning from two to three years. Mass production of the foldable iPhone is said to be scheduled for the second half of 2026. Apple is expected to ship several million units of the device annually in both 2027 and 2028, possibly due to its premium pricing.

The iPhone Fold is rumoured to break cover in fall 2026. However, Kuo cautions that plans could still change before the project officially kicks off.

Apple's book-style foldable smartphone is speculated to come with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen when unfolded. The phone could cost around $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,99,000) for the base variant in the US and is expected to be available in limited units. It is rumoured to have a metal hinge.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone Fold, Foldable iPhone, Foxconn, Samsung Display, Ming Chi Kuo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google App Gets Gemini-Powered Search Live Feature in AI Mode With Voice Input Support

Related Stories

Apple's Foldable iPhone to Enter Production Later This Year, Components Not Finalised: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G to Be Equipped With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of India Launch on June 20
  3. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked
  4. BSNL Announces Name of Its 5G Service in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Launch Date Leaked Online
  6. Vivo T4 Ultra Now Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Offers
  7. Vivo X Fold 5 Dimensions, Charging Capacity Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Gets a New RAM and Storage Option in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Partners With AST SpaceMobile to Bring Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity to India
  2. Stellar Blade's Nintendo Switch 2 Port Reportedly in Development After Successful PC Launch
  3. Vivo X Fold 5 Dimensions Confirmed Ahead of June 25 Launch; Charging Capacity Revealed
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Enter Production Later This Year, Components Not Finalised: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Google App Gets Gemini-Powered Search Live Feature in AI Mode With Voice Input Support
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Take Place on July 9
  7. Poco F7 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset Ahead of June 24 Launch
  8. Facebook Rolls Out Passkey Support for Easier and Secure Sign-In, Meta Pay Purchases
  9. BSNL Announces Q-5G Service in India, Launches SIM-Less Quantum 5G FWA for Enterprises in Select Circles
  10. SpaceX Launches 26 Starlink Satellites from California to Expand Low Earth Orbit Internet Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »