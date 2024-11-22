Final Fantasy XIV, the long-running popular MMORPG from Square Enix, is coming to mobile platforms, the publisher announced Wednesday. The mobile version of the game will be developed by Tencent-owned Lightspeed Studios, that previously worked on PUBG Mobile. Final Fantasy XIV Mobile will feature faithful recreation of the original game's gameplay and story experience, Square Enix said in its announcement. The game will first launch in China, before releasing Globally.

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile Announced

“I'm excited to announce the development of FFXIV Mobile. This is our latest MMORPG title, specifically tailored for the mobile platform,” Final Fantasy XIV Online producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, said in the reveal trailer for the upcoming mobile title.

The industry legend, popularly known as Yoshi-P, said that Lightspeed Studios was working to faithfully recreate the story duties, battle content and other aspects of the original game. “I hope both current FFXIV players and those who are interested in exploring its story will look forward to what's coming next,” he said.

The Final Fantasy XIV Mobile teaser showcased characters, combat and the world of Eorzea. The mobile version will also retain lifestyle content, like fishing, Triple Triad, and chocobo racing, from the main game, Square Enix said in its announcement.

“It has been 11 years since FFXIV 2.0: A Realm Reborn launched, and this new mobile game will be a sister to FFXIV, aiming to recreate the grandeur of the original's story and combat mechanics on mobile devices,” Yoshida said in the announcement. “Non-combat features, such as Disciples of the Land and Hand, will also be faithfully implemented and we look forward to growing alongside the passionate FFXIV community.”

In a Q&A video shared with IGN following the FFXIV Mobile's announcement, Yoshida said the game would be fully free-to-play and encourage long-term player engagement. "Our goal is to ensure that players can enjoy Final Fantasy XIV for a long time while generating a small and sustainable revenue allowing as many people as possible to play the game. So, there's no need to worry too much — just dive in and enjoy the game," the producer told IGN.

Yoshida said Square Enix had reservations about adapting core aspects like monetization and gameplay in the more accessible mobile format and shared "challenging feedback" with Lightspeed Studios.

Square Enix said FFXIV Mobile will feature visual elements like intricate weather and time-of-day systems which offer over 600 different weather patterns across various landscapes, and detailed player character and equipment designs from the original game.

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile is being developed by PUBG Mobile co-developer Lightspeed Studios. The game doesn't yet have a release date, but Square Enix confirmed that it would soon be available to demo through multiple play tests in China, followed by a global launch soon after.

Final Fantasy XIV Online first launched on PC and PS3 in 2013 and is currently available on Mac, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The MMO title has over 30 million registered players.