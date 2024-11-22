Technology News
English Edition

Noise Buds Connect 2 With 10mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Noise Buds Connect 2 comes with an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 14:46 IST
Noise Buds Connect 2 With 10mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds Connect 2 comes in Charcoal Black, Mint Green, Navy Blue and True Purple shades

Highlights
  • Noise Buds Connect 2 support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The TWS earphones have support for dual-device connectivity
  • The Noise Buds Connect 2 support up to 40ms low latency
Advertisement

Noise Buds Connect 2 were launched in India on Thursday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of total playback time. They carry 10mm drivers and come with a quad-mic setup. The earbuds also feature an environmental noise cancellation mode. The TWS earphones have an IPX5-rated build for splash resistance. They support a quick charge feature which is said to offer up to 120 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

Noise Buds Connect 2 Price in India, Availability

Noise Buds Connect 2 price in India is set at Rs. 999. The earphones are available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart as well as the official Noise India website. They are offered in four colour options — Charcoal Black, Mint Green, Navy Blue, and True Purple.

Noise Buds Connect 2 Specifications, Features

The Noise Buds Connect 2 earphones sport a traditional in-ear design with dual-tone chrome and matte finish and are equipped with 10mm audio drivers. They have a quad-mic system with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support which is said to offer users a clearer call experience. The earphones support in-ear detection, which automatically pauses audio when one or both earpieces are removed and resumes playback when they are worn again.

These TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity. The latter allows users to pair two electronic devices simultaneously with the Noise Buds Connect 2. The audio wearables support up to 40ms low latency which is said to help users have a lag-free audio-visual experience while streaming videos or playing games. The earphones have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance as well.

Noise claims that the Buds Connect 2 TWS earphones can offer a battery life of up to 50 hours with the charging case. The earphones support an Instacharge feature where a 10 minute charge is said to offer up to 120 minutes usage. The charging case has a USB Type-C port and measures 63 x 47 x 28mm in size and weighs 43g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise Buds Connect 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Buds Connect 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Purple
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Noise Buds Connect 2, Noise Buds Connect 2 India launch, Noise Buds Connect 2 price in India, Noise Buds Connect 2 Specifications, Noise
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung's One UI 7 Update Release Timeline for Galaxy S24 Series and Older Models Leaked
Noise Buds Connect 2 With 10mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Now Live With Discounts on Galaxy Wearables
  2. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  3. You Can Now Generate AI Video Backgrounds in YouTube Shorts
  4. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
  5. Realme GT Neo 7 Series With 7,000mAh Battery May Launch in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Buds Connect 2 With 10mm Drivers, Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi 15 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, India Launch Expected Soon
  3. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Release Timeline for Galaxy S24 Series and Older Models Leaked
  4. Google Messages Rolls Out Merged Camera and Gallery UI, Adds Image Quality Selection in Beta: Report
  5. YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen AI Feature Upgraded With Video Background Generation Capability
  6. Redmi K80 Pro AnTuTu Score, Display Details Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  7. Vivo X Fold 4 Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, IPX8 Rating; Could See Delayed Launch
  8. Sony Announces PlayStation Black Friday Deals in India; PS5 Gets Rs. 7,500 Discount
  9. Threads Algorithm Updated to Show Users Less Recommended Content
  10. Spotify Tests Video Clips, Author Pages and More Features for Audiobooks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »