Noise Buds Connect 2 were launched in India on Thursday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of total playback time. They carry 10mm drivers and come with a quad-mic setup. The earbuds also feature an environmental noise cancellation mode. The TWS earphones have an IPX5-rated build for splash resistance. They support a quick charge feature which is said to offer up to 120 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

Noise Buds Connect 2 Price in India, Availability

Noise Buds Connect 2 price in India is set at Rs. 999. The earphones are available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart as well as the official Noise India website. They are offered in four colour options — Charcoal Black, Mint Green, Navy Blue, and True Purple.

Noise Buds Connect 2 Specifications, Features

The Noise Buds Connect 2 earphones sport a traditional in-ear design with dual-tone chrome and matte finish and are equipped with 10mm audio drivers. They have a quad-mic system with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support which is said to offer users a clearer call experience. The earphones support in-ear detection, which automatically pauses audio when one or both earpieces are removed and resumes playback when they are worn again.

These TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity. The latter allows users to pair two electronic devices simultaneously with the Noise Buds Connect 2. The audio wearables support up to 40ms low latency which is said to help users have a lag-free audio-visual experience while streaming videos or playing games. The earphones have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance as well.

Noise claims that the Buds Connect 2 TWS earphones can offer a battery life of up to 50 hours with the charging case. The earphones support an Instacharge feature where a 10 minute charge is said to offer up to 120 minutes usage. The charging case has a USB Type-C port and measures 63 x 47 x 28mm in size and weighs 43g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.