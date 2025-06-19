Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Take Place on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Take Place on July 9

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10, 2024.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 11:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Take Place on July 9

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite

Highlights
  • Samsung may also unveil the Galaxy Z Flip FE at the event
  • Early rumours suggested that the event would take place in New York
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to go official during the event
Samsung launched its promotional campaign for the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold smartphone earlier this month. While there is still no official word from the South Korean tech giant on a launch date, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will take place in July. Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup and new Galaxy Buds during the launch event.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X has claimed that Samsung will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9 2025. The event is said to begin at 10:00am EDT (7:30pm IST). Early rumours had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked would take place in New York.

As per the new leak, it appears that Samsung will stick with the early-July launch window for its summer Galaxy Unpacked event. Last year, the brand unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 on July 10.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to Expect

Samsung has already started teasing the arrival of its new foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is confirmed to come with improved AI tools and enhanced privacy features. The new lineup is claimed to be the 'thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet'. The clamshell foldable is likely to be equipped with the Exynos 2500 chipset, while the book-style foldable could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. 

Further, the brand is expected to introduce an affordable Fan Edition (FE) version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Galaxy Watch 8 series, which is expected to comprise the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) models, are also anticipated to make its debut in the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Several rumours also suggest that Samsung will bring its audio wearables, including Galaxy Buds Core and Galaxy Buds 3 FE, to the launch. The brand is rumoured to tease its first-ever XR headset, Project Moohan and its tri-fold phone during the event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Comments

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco F7 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset Ahead of June 24 Launch

Comment
