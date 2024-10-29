Technology News
Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Tipped to Get 7-Inch Display

Red Magic 10 series is speculated to include an Ultra variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Red Magic 9 Pro+ (pictured) was launched alongside Red Magic 9 Pro in November 2023

  • Red Magic 10 Pro series will launch in China soon
  • The handsets are teased to be bigger than older models
  • A Red Magic 10 series phone may get 7,000mAh+ battery support
Red Magic 10 Pro series will be unveiled in China soon. The company has yet to announce a launch date but it has teased the upcoming arrival of the lineup. The chipset details of the purported handsets have been confirmed as well. The series may include a Red Magic 10 Pro and a Red Magic 10 Pro+ variant, succeeding the Red Magic 9 Pro and Red Magic 9 Pro+, which were introduced in China in November 2023. Meanwhile, a tipster has hinted at some key specifications of one of the Red Magic 10 series phones.

Red Magic 10 Pro Series SoC Confirmed

The Red Magic 10 Pro series will be equipped with Qualcomm's newest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, according to a Weibo post by the company. The company has yet to confirm the number of handsets in the lineup or their monikers. If similar to the preceding Red Magic 9 Pro series, it may include a Red Magic 10 Pro and a Red Magic 10 Pro+ variant.

Red Magic 10 Series Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that an upcoming Red Magic 10 handset with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC will get a 7-inch high-resolution flat display. If true, the screen size would be considerably bigger than most competing phones. This is speculated to be the Red Magic 10 Ultra version.

Notably, Red Magic has teased bigger and more powerful smartphones for its upcoming 10 Pro series. In one of the teasers, the company talks about an imminent "7 era". Although it is not clear what the number 7 indicates, from the tipster's post we can deduce that it could be hinting at a 7-inch display. Therefore, instead of the Red Magic 10 Ultra model, it could be the Red Magic 10 Pro or Red Magic 10 Pro+ or both.

According to the tipster, the rumoured Red Magic 10 series handset will be backed by two dual-cell silicon 3,450mAh batteries, totalling a capacity of more than 7,000mAh. The phone is expected to support 100W wired fast charging as well. No other information about the Red Magic 10 series is known yet. We may learn more about the handsets in the coming few days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
