Netflix Rolls Out Moments Feature for Mobile That Lets Users Save and Share Scenes from Films, Shows

Saved clips from the films and shows will appear in the My Netflix tab.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 12:53 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix's Moments feature appears on the bottom of the screen alongside media controls

Highlights
  • Netflix introduces new Moments feature for the iOS platform
  • It allows users to save their favourite moments via a single tap
  • Saved moments can be shared on Instagram and other social platforms
Netflix has introduced a new feature dubbed Moments for mobile users which lets them save, relive, and share scenes from their favourite films and shows. It appears as a new button on the bottom of the screen alongside the playback controls. According to Netflix, the saved scenes from acclaimed shows such as BEEF, Bridgerton or Nobody Wants This can be captured and shared on social media platforms with friends and family.

Moments Feature on Netflix

Netflix highlighted that the Moments feature is currently available on the iOS platform and will be rolled out for Android devices in the coming weeks. It appears as a dedicated option alongside the playback controls like speed, episodes, and audio and subtitles, the company said in a blog post. With this, users can save their favourite moments via a single tap. Saved clips from the films and shows will appear in the My Netflix tab.

As per the company, saved moments can be shared on Instagram, Facebook, and other social platforms. Alternatively, they can copy the link and share it personally on other platforms too.

Netflix says the rollout of the Moments feature coincides with the new “It's So Good” campaign which features special moments featuring artists such as Cardi B, Simone Biles, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Netflix Subscription Plans

Netflix offers customers four different subscription plans in India that provide various benefits. The base plan starts from Rs. 149 and is only meant for mobile devices and not other screens. It offers Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games, streaming in 480p on only one screen at a time.

On the other hand, the streaming platform's most expensive subscription plan costs Rs. 699 per month which brings Ultra HD streaming quality along with Netflix Spatial Audio support. Users can stream Netflix content on four screens and download content on six screens at the same time.

Netflix, Netflix Moments, Netflix for iOS
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
