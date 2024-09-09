Technology News
English Edition

Google's Antitrust Trial Over Online Advertising Set to Begin

Ad Manager represented 4.1 percent of revenue and 1.5 percent of operating profit in 2020.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 September 2024 18:21 IST
Google's Antitrust Trial Over Online Advertising Set to Begin

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google's ad tech tools accounted for $20 billion of the firm's revenue in 2020

Highlights
  • Google has been called out for dominating ad sales sector
  • Google, if found guilty, may have to sell Google Ad Manager
  • Google's ad tech tools accounted for $20 billion of firm's 2020 revenue
Advertisement

Alphabet's Google will face US antitrust prosecutors on Monday in Alexandria, Virginia, where the Justice Department will seek to show the company stifled competition in online advertising technology, in the search giant's second recent showdown with the Justice Department.

Prosecutors say Google has largely dominated the technological infrastructure that funds the flow of news and information on websites through more than 150,000 online ad sales every second. 

The case is an important one for efforts by US antitrust enforcers to challenge alleged Big Tech monopolies, which have spanned the administrations of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 

Prosecutors say Google engaged in a complex scheme to dominate website advertising tools, through acquisitions, restrictions on how customers can use its tools and alleged manipulation of ad auctions.

Google denies the allegations, saying they misconstrue lawful efforts to develop its technology and serve its own customers. Prosecutors overlook how the digital advertising market has shifted to apps and connected TV, where Google faces stiff competition, the company has said.

If US District Judge Leonie Brinkema finds that Google broke the law, she would later consider prosecutors' request to make Google sell off, at minimum, Google Ad Manager, a platform that includes Google's publisher ad server and its ad exchange.

According to research by stock analyst Wedbush, Google's ad tech tools accounted for $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,67,909 crore), or 11 percent of the company's gross revenue in 2020 and around $1 billion (roughly Rs. 83,95 crore), or 2.6 percent, of operating profit that year.  

Ad Manager represented 4.1 percent of revenue and 1.5 percent of operating profit in 2020, according to Wedbush research and analysis of court documents.

More recent figures were redacted from court documents.

Google's defense team is led by Karen Dunn, a partner at the law firm Paul, Weiss, who has guided debate preparations for several prominent Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris.

The government's legal team is headed by Julia Tarver Wood, a veteran trial lawyer who joined the Justice Department last year. She previously worked at Paul, Weiss where she represented companies including insurer American International Group, Mastercard and Amazon.com.

The multiweek trial is expected to feature witnesses from Google and competitors in the digital advertising space such as the Trade Desk, and Comcast as well as publishers including News Corp and Gannett, who prosecutors say were harmed through Google's conduct.

The case is one of several challenging alleged Big Tech monopolies.

The Justice Department won a ruling against Google last month in another case over its dominance in online search, and is separately suing Apple. The US Federal Trade Commission is pursuing cases against Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Amazon.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Ad Manager, Alphabet
Elon Musk Denies Report That Claims xAI Held Talks Over Share in Tesla Revenue
What are AI Tokens: Explained

Related Stories

Google's Antitrust Trial Over Online Advertising Set to Begin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  2. Huawei Mate XT Listed on the Official Store With Storage Variants
  3. Motorola Razr 50 With Dimensity 7300X SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  4. iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. iPhone 16 Series Details Leak Ahead of Apple's Launch Event
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  7. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Design Revealed, Confirmed to Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Be Thinner and Taller Than Its Predecessor
  9. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Send Messages to Other Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Xpad India Launch Set for September 13, Teased to Feature 11-Inch Display
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Set for September 16; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  3. What are AI Tokens: Explained
  4. Indian News Agency ANI Sues Netflix for Using its Content in 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' Series
  5. Google's Antitrust Trial Over Online Advertising Set to Begin
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak, Hinting at Slimmer Yet Taller Design Compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. Elon Musk Denies Report That Claims xAI Held Talks Over Share in Tesla Revenue
  8. WhatsApp Third-Party Chats Feature That Will Allow Sending Messages to Other Apps Will Soon Be Rolled Out
  9. Xiaomi 14T Pro's Early Render Showcases Black Colour Variant, Leica-Branded Rear Cameras
  10. Realme Buds N1 With Hybrid Noise Cancellation, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »