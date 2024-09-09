Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch early next year as the company's flagship smartphone. The South Korean technology conglomerate is reported to bring in a host of design changes, including a larger screen. The purported handset is now said to have a thinner profile compared to its predecessor but may be taller, according to claims on social media by a tipster. Notably, another recent report highlighted that all handsets in the Galaxy S25 lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak

The information comes from tipster Ice Universe who, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed the dimensions of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. As per the tipster, the handset will measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm in terms of dimensions, translating into slight tweaks to its form factor.

Let me join in the fun.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra size announced：

162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 7, 2024

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra measures 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm. This potentially means the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be 0.4mm thinner and 0.4mm taller than its predecessor. However, this leak also means it could be narrower than the Galaxy S24 Ultra by almost 1.4mm.

When compared to all the previous “Ultra” models, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest handset to date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be equipped with a larger 6.86-inch display, courtesy of slimmer bezels. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC that is expected to be launched next month. The handset may come with 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra is speculated to feature an updated quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, its ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors are also tipped to get an upgrade to 50-megapixel. It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.