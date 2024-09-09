Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak, Hinting at Slimmer Yet Taller Design Compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak, Hinting at Slimmer Yet Taller Design Compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be narrower than the Galaxy S24 Ultra by almost 1.4mm, suggests tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 17:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak, Hinting at Slimmer Yet Taller Design Compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured above) is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is reported to be 0.4mm thinner than S24 Ultra
  • The handset is expected to debut globally early next year
  • It may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch early next year as the company's flagship smartphone. The South Korean technology conglomerate is reported to bring in a host of design changes, including a larger screen. The purported handset is now said to have a thinner profile compared to its predecessor but may be taller, according to claims on social media by a tipster. Notably, another recent report highlighted that all handsets in the Galaxy S25 lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak

The information comes from tipster Ice Universe who, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed the dimensions of the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. As per the tipster, the handset will measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm in terms of dimensions, translating into slight tweaks to its form factor.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra measures 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm. This potentially means the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be 0.4mm thinner and 0.4mm taller than its predecessor. However, this leak also means it could be narrower than the Galaxy S24 Ultra by almost 1.4mm.

When compared to all the previous “Ultra” models, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the thinnest handset to date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be equipped with a larger 6.86-inch display, courtesy of slimmer bezels. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC that is expected to be launched next month. The handset may come with 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra is speculated to feature an updated quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel sensor with 5x optical zoom. Meanwhile, its ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors are also tipped to get an upgrade to 50-megapixel. It may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Features, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 14T Pro's Early Render Showcases Black Colour Variant, Leica-Branded Rear Cameras
WhatsApp Third-Party Chats Feature That Will Allow Sending Messages to Other Apps Will Soon Be Rolled Out

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak, Hinting at Slimmer Yet Taller Design Compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  2. Huawei Mate XT Listed on the Official Store With Storage Variants
  3. iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Motorola Razr 50 With Dimensity 7300X SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Be Thinner and Taller Than Its Predecessor
  6. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Design Revealed, Confirmed to Launch Soon
  7. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  8. iPhone 16 Series Details Leak Ahead of Apple's Launch Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Xpad India Launch Set for September 13, Teased to Feature 11-Inch Display
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Set for September 16; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  3. What are AI Tokens: Explained
  4. Indian News Agency ANI Sues Netflix for Using its Content in 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' Series
  5. Google's Antitrust Trial Over Online Advertising Set to Begin
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak, Hinting at Slimmer Yet Taller Design Compared to Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. Elon Musk Denies Report That Claims xAI Held Talks Over Share in Tesla Revenue
  8. WhatsApp Third-Party Chats Feature That Will Allow Sending Messages to Other Apps Will Soon Be Rolled Out
  9. Xiaomi 14T Pro's Early Render Showcases Black Colour Variant, Leica-Branded Rear Cameras
  10. Realme Buds N1 With Hybrid Noise Cancellation, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »