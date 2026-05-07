Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Chrome Updated With Support for Approximate Location Sharing on Android

Google Chrome Updated With Support for Approximate Location Sharing on Android

Google also advised developers to avoid asking for exact location access unless a website genuinely depends on it for core functionality.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2026 12:33 IST
Google Chrome Updated With Support for Approximate Location Sharing on Android

Photo Credit: Google

Google said the change aims to reduce unnecessary exposure of exact location details

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can now limit how accurately websites track them
  • Chrome still supports precise location for navigation apps
  • Google plans to bring the feature to desktop soon
Advertisement

Google Chrome is rolling out a new Android feature that allows users to limit how accurately websites can detect their location. The update introduces an option to share an approximate location instead of exact GPS-level coordinates when sites request access. Google says the feature is useful for services such as local weather updates and news, while precise location sharing will still remain available for functions like navigation, delivery tracking, and finding nearby places. The feature is currently being introduced on Chrome for Android and will later expand to desktop platforms.

Google Chrome Allows Users to Pick Between Precise, Approximate Location

According to a blog post, Chrome on Android will now allow users to choose between approximate and precise location sharing for websites. Previously, websites requesting location access through Chrome generally relied on exact location data, even in situations where it was not necessary.

VoltGoogle Chrome Discussion
Explore More...

Google said the change aims to reduce unnecessary exposure of exact location details without affecting common web services. The company added that users can still enable precise location sharing for services that require accurate positioning, including navigation, food deliveries, and locating nearby ATMs or offices.

For services such as local news, weather updates, or area-based recommendations, Chrome can now provide a broader location estimate instead of exact coordinates. This gives users access to localised content while limiting the amount of precise location data shared online.

The Google blog also confirmed that the feature will expand to Chrome on desktop platforms in the coming months. However, the company has not shared an exact rollout timeline yet.

Google additionally announced plans to introduce new APIs for web developers. These APIs will let developers request approximate location data or indicate when precise location access is required for specific website functions.

The company also advised developers to avoid asking for exact location access unless a website genuinely depends on it for core functionality.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Chrome, Approximate Location Sharing, Google, Android, Location Privacy
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme 16x Reportedly Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Could Be on the Cards
JioCarSync Launched in India With Wireless Android Auto, CarPlay Connectivity for Vehicles

Related Stories

Google Chrome Updated With Support for Approximate Location Sharing on Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Launched in India at These Prices
  2. OPPO K14 5G Overview: Segment's Smoothest and Longest-Performing Smartphone Under â¹25,000
  3. Vivo X300 FE Arrives in India With a 50-Megapixel Zeiss Camera at This Price
  4. Here's How Much Apple Plans to Invest in India for Its Clean Energy Initiatives
  5. Jio's Latest Device Enables Wireless Android Auto, CarPlay in Your Car
  6. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Finally Rolls Out to These Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Will Tamil Movie OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Where to Watch, and More
  3. Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipsets Launched at Qualcomm's Snapdragon for India Event
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
  5. Anthropic Announces AI Compute Partnership With SpaceX, Increases Claude Code Rate Limits
  6. JioCarSync Launched in India With Wireless Android Auto, CarPlay Connectivity for Vehicles
  7. Google Chrome Updated With Support for Approximate Location Sharing on Android
  8. Realme 16x Reportedly Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Could Be on the Cards
  9. Redmi Teases Launch of Performance-Focused Device in India, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Arrive With Upgraded Sensors, Improved Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »