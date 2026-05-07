Google Chrome is rolling out a new Android feature that allows users to limit how accurately websites can detect their location. The update introduces an option to share an approximate location instead of exact GPS-level coordinates when sites request access. Google says the feature is useful for services such as local weather updates and news, while precise location sharing will still remain available for functions like navigation, delivery tracking, and finding nearby places. The feature is currently being introduced on Chrome for Android and will later expand to desktop platforms.

Google Chrome Allows Users to Pick Between Precise, Approximate Location

According to a blog post, Chrome on Android will now allow users to choose between approximate and precise location sharing for websites. Previously, websites requesting location access through Chrome generally relied on exact location data, even in situations where it was not necessary.

Google said the change aims to reduce unnecessary exposure of exact location details without affecting common web services. The company added that users can still enable precise location sharing for services that require accurate positioning, including navigation, food deliveries, and locating nearby ATMs or offices.

For services such as local news, weather updates, or area-based recommendations, Chrome can now provide a broader location estimate instead of exact coordinates. This gives users access to localised content while limiting the amount of precise location data shared online.

The Google blog also confirmed that the feature will expand to Chrome on desktop platforms in the coming months. However, the company has not shared an exact rollout timeline yet.

Google additionally announced plans to introduce new APIs for web developers. These APIs will let developers request approximate location data or indicate when precise location access is required for specific website functions.

The company also advised developers to avoid asking for exact location access unless a website genuinely depends on it for core functionality.