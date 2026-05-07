Realme 16x could make its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone maker, but the latest handset in Realme 16handset has already bagged certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), according to a report. It suggests that the Realme 16x may arrive in the Indian market soon. The Realme 16x is believed to arrive as a successor to the Realme 15x. The new phone is tipped to be available in two shades, and it could join the Realme 16 lineup, which already includes three handsets.

Realme 16x Colour Options, Memory Variants (Anticipated)

An unreleased Realme smartphone was spotted by Xpertpick on the BIS database, with the model number RMX5270. The listing for the handset, believed to be the Realme 16x, is dated May 6 and doesn't actually reveal any hardware specifications, but it suggests that the India launch may not be far off.

The Realme 16X has been spotted in several leaks over the past few months. It is said to launch in Endurance Brown and Glory White colour options in India. It is also said to be launched in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage options.

As the name suggests, the Realme 16x will succeed the Realme 15x, which was released in India in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This model has a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It features up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Realme 15x 5G features a dual-rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor. It boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support. This model has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance

The upcoming Realme 16X is also expected to join the existing Realme 16 lineup, which includes models like Realme 16, Realme 16 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro+.