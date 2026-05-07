JioThings, the Internet of Things (IoT) arm of Jio Platforms, has launched a new in-car accessory in India. Dubbed JioCarSync, it is designed to convert existing wired infotainment systems into wireless setups for users of both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The company says it eliminates the need for wired connections while retaining support for existing features such as navigation, music streaming, calls, and voice commands. The adapter is compatible with vehicles that come factory-fitted with wired CarPlay or Android Auto systems.

JioCarSync Price in India, Availability

In India, the JioCarSync is priced at Rs. 2,399. It is currently available for purchase via Amazon. The adapter is covered by a one-year warranty in the country.

JioCarSync Features and Specifications

The company says that the JioCarSync has a plug-and-play setup process and is designed to work with vehicles equipped with factory-installed wired CarPlay or Android Auto systems. The package includes support for both USB Type-A and USB Type-C interfaces, along with a bundled Type-C dongle for vehicles with USB-C ports.

The company claims it can automatically connect to a paired smartphone in around five seconds after the car is started. This is said to eliminate the need for repeated manual setup every time users enter the vehicle.

It uses Bluetooth 5.3 and 5GHz Wi-Fi to enable wireless access to CarPlay and Android Auto. As per Jio, the device retains existing vehicle controls alongside offering wireless functionality. This means users can access steering wheel controls, touchscreen functionality, and built-in microphones of their infotainment system.

Apart from this, JioCarSync is compatible with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free operation while driving.

JioCarSync supports iPhones running iOS 12 or later, as well as Android devices running Android 11 or above. It also features OTA (over-the-air) software updates, which allow the company to deliver software patches remotely. The adapter is claimed to have a compact form factor and weighs 20g. It has a polycarbonate body.

Additional features include surround audio output support, compatibility with calling and entertainment apps, and automatic pairing functionality.

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