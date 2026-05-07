Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Where to Watch, and More

Euphoria Season 3 is a darker tale that has a very mature narrative set after high school. This season is hitting the OTT right away. The narrative is set years after high school. The story is about Rue and her circle. When they step into adulthood, how they deal with addiction and their identity. Also, they have matured, so they have to deal with emotions. This chapter of Euphoria shows a gripping and raw conclusion of all the characters in this journey. Let's have a look at the cast and crew, trailer, plot, and reception.

When and Where to Watch

Euphoria Season 3 is available to watch online on JioHotstar. Viewers, even after having paid a subscription

Trailer and Plot

Euphoria Season 3 takes you on a five-year leap, where you can see the teenagers transition into adulthood. It is about Rue and her friends. She struggles with addiction and gets into a dangerous situation where she gets involved in crime. Her friends Cassie and Nate have entangled lives as they have entered into a complicated relationship. In her friend circle, there are other friends named Jules and Maddy. Jules is artistic and lives her life in the same manner, whereas Maddy is building a new life for herself.

Cast and Crew

Zendaya is playing the role of Rue, Sydney Sweeney is playing the role of Cassie, and Jacob Elordi is playing the role of Nate. Alongside them, there are other actors, Hundetr Schafer, who is playing the role of Jules, Alexa Bemie, who is playing the role of Maddy, and Maude Apatow, who is playing the role of Lexi.

Reception

Euphoria Season 3 has an IMDb rating of 6.7 out of 10. It is darker and more of a coming-of-age drama, which is relatable to many.

