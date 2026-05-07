Technology News
English Edition

Will Tamil Movie OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Will is a legal crime drama that highlights corruption in the justice system while showcasing a daughter’s fight to prove her father’s innocence.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 May 2026 13:11 IST
Will Tamil Movie OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A courtroom thriller exposing corruption in the legal system
  • Strong emotional story of a daughter fighting for her innocent father
  • Features Sonia Agarwal and Alekhya Ramnaidu in lead rol
Advertisement

Will is a Tamil Indian legal drama that has been directed and produced by S. Sivaraman. It has made its way on the OTT. It is a story based on a crime thriller and a legal battle. It follows a young woman whose life is changed after she finds a ghost employment scam. Her father is very innocent, and she starts a fight, and then she proves him to be an innocent person. Let's read the cast and crew, when and where to watch, and the reception of Will.

When and Where to Watch

Will is available for rent on the OTT Amazon Prime Video. The movie was released in theatres on October 10, 2025. 

VoltWill Discussion
Explore More...

Trailer and Plot

The story begins with a case when a new judge named Thanu Randha gets appointed and handles many legal cases. Eventually, many unusual requests come to the court, and some of the cases get delayed. This leads to doubts about the hidden corruption of the legal system. The plot is about dealing with the legal corruption and the injustice happening in the court. Many cases have been pushed back. When it comes to the notice of that judge, he tries to find the reason for it and remove corruption from the legal cases.

Cast and Crew

Will has been directed and produced by S. Sivaraman. He has also written it. It has Sonia Agarwal and Alekhya Ramnaidu as lead actors. Vikrant has made a special appearance in it. T. S. Prasanna is the cinematographer. 

Reception

Will has an IMDb rating of 6.6 out of 10. It is relatable to many people, so it has been watched by many viewers.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Will, Amazon Prime Video, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Finally Rolls Out to Galaxy S25 Series, S24 Series, S25 FE, Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7
Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Where to Watch, and More

Related Stories

Will Tamil Movie OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Launched in India at These Prices
  2. Redmi Teases Launch of New Device in India, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. Anthropic Is Partnering With SpaceX to Give Users Higher Rate Limits
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Availability Details Confirmed Ahead of Debut
  5. Qualcomm Launches Two New Mobile Chipsets at Snapdragon for India Event
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Can Predict Fainting Up to Five Minutes in Advance: Study
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra First Impressions
  8. Jio's Latest Device Enables Wireless Android Auto, CarPlay in Your Car
  9. Google's May 2026 Update for Pixel Fixes Many Bugs, But There's a Catch
  10. Why Apple's iPhone Ultra Might Be One of the Most Repairable Foldables Yet
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch Could Predict Fainting Up to Five Minutes in Advance, Study Shows
  2. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9s Availability Details Confirmed, Will Go on Sale via Amazon and Flipkart
  3. Motorola Razr Fold India Launch Date, Colourways and Memory Configurations Announced
  4. iQOO 15T, Pad 6 Pro and iQOO TWS 5i Posters Reveal Design as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China
  5. Boat Nirvana Eutopia 2 Pro With Snapdragon Chip Teased at Snapdragon for India Event Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Apple's iPhone Ultra to Feature Internal Design That Makes It the Most Repairable Foldable Yet, Tipster Claims
  7. Stranger Than Heaven Gets In-Depth Look at Story, Setting and Combat; Launch Set for This Winter
  8. Acer Iconia iM11-22M5G Launched in India With 11.45-Inch Display, MediaTek 8791 SoC: Price, Features
  9. Will Tamil Movie OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Where to Watch, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »