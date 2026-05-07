Will Tamil Movie OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Will is a Tamil Indian legal drama that has been directed and produced by S. Sivaraman. It has made its way on the OTT. It is a story based on a crime thriller and a legal battle. It follows a young woman whose life is changed after she finds a ghost employment scam. Her father is very innocent, and she starts a fight, and then she proves him to be an innocent person. Let's read the cast and crew, when and where to watch, and the reception of Will.

When and Where to Watch

Will is available for rent on the OTT Amazon Prime Video. The movie was released in theatres on October 10, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The story begins with a case when a new judge named Thanu Randha gets appointed and handles many legal cases. Eventually, many unusual requests come to the court, and some of the cases get delayed. This leads to doubts about the hidden corruption of the legal system. The plot is about dealing with the legal corruption and the injustice happening in the court. Many cases have been pushed back. When it comes to the notice of that judge, he tries to find the reason for it and remove corruption from the legal cases.

Cast and Crew

Will has been directed and produced by S. Sivaraman. He has also written it. It has Sonia Agarwal and Alekhya Ramnaidu as lead actors. Vikrant has made a special appearance in it. T. S. Prasanna is the cinematographer.

Reception

Will has an IMDb rating of 6.6 out of 10. It is relatable to many people, so it has been watched by many viewers.