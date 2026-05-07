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  • OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Launched in India With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

OnePlus Nord CE 6 is scheduled to go on sale in India on May 8 at 12 pm IST.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 May 2026 12:43 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features

OnePlus Nord CE 6 supports 80W wired fast charging

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 is offered in three colour options
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite features a MediaTek chipset
  • Both smartphones will go on sale via Amazon
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OnePlus Nord CE 6 was launched in India on Thursday, along with the new Nord CE 6 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 sports a redesigned rear camera module, moving from a pill-shaped deco on the Nord CE 5 to a square-shaped camera island on the new handset. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite arrives as the first Nord CE Lite model since the debut of the Nord CE 4 Lite. The new Nord CE 6 features a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, while the Lite model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC. Both smartphones carry dual rear camera systems, led by 50-megapixel primary shooters.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Nord CE 6 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line variant offering 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 32,999. On the other hand, the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is set at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options, respectively. Lastly, the top-end variant, featuring 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 25,999. The company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 with HDFC Bank credit card.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 6 is set to go on sale in India on May 8 at 12 pm IST in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colour options. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will be available for purchase starting May 12 at 12 pm IST in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint colourways. Both handsets will be offered in the country via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store.

OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite are dual SIM handsets that run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The standard model sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Crystal Guard protection, and up to 3,200Hz touch sampling rate, owing to its dedicated Touch Reflex chip. It ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

oneplus nord ce 6 fi ndtv 3

On the other hand, the OnePlus CE 6 Lite gets a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD touchscreen that refreshes at the same rate as the standard model, and offers up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 392 ppi pixel density, and 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and an MIL-STD-810H certification.

Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the new OnePlus Nord CE 6, along with an Adreno 810 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. For thermal management, the handset features a vapour chamber (VC) cooling solution, with a 33,147 sq mm total cooling area.

Meanwhile, the Nord CE 6 Lite is equipped with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC, along with an ARM Mali-G615 GPU and the same RAM and storage capacity. It also has a 21,683 sq mm VC cooling system.

For optics, both OnePlus Nord CE 6 series handsets carry dual rear camera systems, headlined by 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooters with a 1/2.88-inch OmniVision OV50D40 sensor, paired with 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary cameras, offering an 89-degree field of view and up to 10x digital zoom. The two new OnePlus Nord CE 6 series smartphones are capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps. On the front, the standard model features a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera, while the Lite model sports an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

oneplus nord ce 6 lite main

While the OnePlus Nord CE 6 packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, the Nord CE 6 Lite is backed by a 7,000mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging. The handsets also support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, up to Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity.

The two phones also feature a fingerprint scanner for security, an accelerometer, an e-compass, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The Nord CE 6 Lite measures 166x76x8.5mm and weighs about 208g, while the Nord CE 6 measures 162.5x77.5x8.5mm and weighs about 215g.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 6 India Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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