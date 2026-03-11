Google announced the expansion of Gemini in Chrome to India on Wednesday. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant for the browser was first released in select markets in September 2025, and now the company is expanding it to more regions. The Gemini extension in Chrome appears as a side panel on the right side of the browser and can answer any questions about the webpage. The Mountain View-based tech giant has also added support for eight Indic languages with the India release.

Gemini in Chrome Comes to India

In a press release, the tech giant announced the release of the Gemini side panel in Google Chrome in India. However, unlike in the US, the Indian version does not include Auto Browse, which allows Gemini to control the browser and perform tasks on the user's behalf. The company added that the feature will initially be available on desktop and iOS. Notably, Gemini in Chrome is available to all users, whereas Auto Browse can only be accessed by Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers (in regions where it is available).

Gemini in Chrome is built on the company's latest Gemini 3.1 AI model, and the responses draw from its intelligence and reasoning capabilities. As part of the expansion, the AI feature is being rolled out in eight different Indic languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

“We're thrilled for India to be one of the first markets to experience this transformation after the US, underscoring the country's enthusiasm and potential for driving the future of AI and emerging technologies across the globe,” said Charmaine Dsilva, Director, Product Management for Chrome, Google.

Gemini in Chrome appears as a button at the top with the sparkle icon and the words “Ask Gemini”, and opens as a side panel on the right side of the browser. It can answer questions about any webpage by drawing on contextual information from its content, its own database, and the Internet. It can also analyse and answer questions about multiple open tabs.

The AI experience now also comes with built-in Nano Banana 2 support. This allows users to edit and generate images directly in the side panel. It can also edit images on a webpage without manually uploading them. Notably, Google said it has also added new security features to protect users from risks such as prompt injections.