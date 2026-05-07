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Anthropic Announces AI Compute Partnership With SpaceX, Increases Claude Code Rate Limits

Anthropic is doubling Claude Code’s five-hour rate limits for Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise plans.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 May 2026 12:34 IST
Anthropic Announces AI Compute Partnership With SpaceX, Increases Claude Code Rate Limits

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Anthropic has also partnered with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia for compute

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Highlights
  • The weekly quota for Claude Code remains the same
  • Anthropic is increasing API rate limits for Claude Opus models
  • The AI firm will get to access SpaceX’s Colossus 1 data centre
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Anthropic, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX on Wednesday. As part of the partnership, the Claude maker will get to access more than 300 megawatts of processing power, significantly boosting its existing compute capacity. As a result of this and other collaborations, Anthropic has also announced that it is doubling the five-hour rate limit for Claude Code, removing the peak hour limit reduction, and increasing application programming interface (API) rate limits for Claude Opus models.

Anthropic Partners With Elon Musk's SpaceX

In a newsroom post, Anthropic announced its partnership with SpaceX. With this deal, the Claude maker will get to use all of the compute capacity at the spacetech firm's Colossus 1 data centre, which is more than 300 megawatts. The additional resource will be accessible to Anthropic within the month. “This additional capacity will directly improve capacity for Claude Pro and Claude Max subscribers,” said the company.

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Notably, Colossus 1 is an AI training-focused data centre located in Memphis, Tennessee, in the US. It was developed by xAI in a record 122 days and has been operational since July 2024. It houses more than 2,20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

With the increased compute capacity, Anthropic is now offering paid subscribers higher rate limits. Claude Code's five-hour rate limits for Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise plans have now been doubled. Additionally, the peak hours limit reduction on Claude Code for Pro and Max accounts has also been removed. Do note that the company has not announced increasing the weekly quota, so that likely remains unchanged.

Apart from this, the AI startup is also raising its API rate limits for Claude Opus models. In the highest tier, maximum input tokens per minute have been increased from 20,00,000 to 100,00,000, and maximum output tokens go up from 4,00,000 to 8,00,000.

Anthropic highlighted that the latest deal with SpaceX joins its other compute partnerships. The Claude maker has a five-gigawatt agreement with Amazon, a five-gigawatt deal with Google and Broadcom, which will start in 2027, and a collaboration with Microsoft and Nvidia that includes $30 billion of Azure capacity.

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Further reading: Anthropic, SpaceX, Claude Code, Claude Opus, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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